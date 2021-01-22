Former Red Dragon makes All-Decade team

On Jan. 19, the State University of New York York Athletic Conference announced its women’s tennis All-Decade Team, which features former SUNY Oneonta alumna Danielle Browarski.
Browarski, a 2013 graduate, joins 17 other players who participated in SUNYAC tennis in the last decade. The team was selected by the SUNYAC sports information directors.
After playing in the No. 5 spot on the women’s tennis team ladder as a freshman, posting a 12-4 record, Browarski moved up to No. 1 as a sophomore, and never relinquished the spot.
In her junior year, Browarski played her way to a 13-6 singles record, while going 16-3 in the No. 1 spot on the doubles ladder, with her partner Lauren Skolnick. ‘14.
Browarski and Skolnick partnered again in 2013, ending with a 12-2 record.
Overall, Browarski ranks third all-time in Red Dragons history in wins (85), while only dropping 45 matches for the Red Dragons.
Four-times, Browarski earned All-Conference player for the women’s program, was SUNYAC singles runner-up in her freshman year and was conference runner-up and first in doubles in 2010.
