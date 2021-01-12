The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced its cross country All-Decade Team which features four SUNY Oneonta alumnae.
Former Red Dragon runners Danielle Kennedy ‘13, Mary Kate Bida ‘15, Alyssa Drapeau ‘15 and Rachael Shine ‘16 were selected to the 15-member All-Decade Team by the Conference Sports Information Directors.
From 2013 to 2016, Oneonta made four consecutive appearances in the NCAA championship meet, finishing a program-best sixth place in 2015. Over that span, all four women earned All-America honors and placed in the top-35 at the NCAA Division III championships.
Kennedy was the Red Dragons first All-American, finishing 19th in the NCAA Division III championships. Bida and Drapeau followed up her performance with All-America honors in 2015, including Drapeau’s program-best 18th place finish. In 2016, Shine finished 23rd at the championship for her All-American honors.
In 2013, Kennedy led the Red Dragon to their first berth in the NCAA Division III cross country championships, while also placing sixth at the NCAA Atlantic Region championships earning All-Region honors.
Overall, Kennedy was a three-time, First Team SUNYAC All-Conference performer in cross country, who earned Hall of Fame status in the conference with her fifth-place finish at the 2011 championship meet. To earn SUNYAC cross country championship Hall of Fame status, a runner must finish in the top five once, top ten twice, or top 15 three times in conference meets
Kennedy holds the third-fastest (21:31) 6k time in program history.
In 2015, Drapeau posted a third-place finish at the NCAA Atlantic Region championships, the best mark in program history, earning her All-Region honors for the second straight year. Drapeau was a two-time SUNYAC All-Conference honoree and earned conference Hall of Fame status with a fourth-place finish at the championship meet in 2015.
Drapeau also holds the fourth-fastest (21:38) Red Dragons 6k mark.
In her time running for Oneonta, Bida was a two-time SUNYAC All-Conference and NCAA Atlantic Region performer. In 2015, Bida placed fourth at the regional championship meet, the second-best finish in program history.
Bida also holds the sixth-best (21:39) 6K mark in Red Dragons history.
Shine is the only runner in SUNY Oneonta history to compete in the NCAA championship meet four times.
Shine earned All-SUNYAC honors twice and finished third in 2016 a program-best, earning her SUNYAC cross country Hall of Fame status. She is also a three-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region runner, posting a personal-best 17th place in 2016.
Shine holds the Red Dragons 6K program record (21:09).
