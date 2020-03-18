Three players on the SUNY Delhi men’s basketball team earned All-American honors from the USCAA.
Senior guard Jordan Fragale was named to the first team, senior guard Justin Daoud was named to the second team and sophomore guard/forward Mavenson Therneus earned an honorable mention.
Fragale and Daoud each eclipsed 1,000 collegiate points during the season, as did teammates Payton Dean and William Knight.
Fragale finished the season averaging 10.5 points per game and 4.8 assists per game, while Daoud averaged 12 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Therneus started 16 games for the Broncos as a sophomore with three 20-point games and four double-doubles highlighting his season.
This is the third straight season Fragale has been named a USCAA All-American after earning honorable mention honors following each the last two seasons.
SUNY Delhi concluded the 2019-20 season 21-7, its best yet under fifth-year coach Zack Thomsen. The Broncos won a second straight ACAA championship in late February and advanced to the USCAA Division I semifinals before play was suspended after a quarterfinal win over Holy Family, 70-56.
The awards were presented during the USCAA Division I men’s basketball end-of-season awards brunch Wednesday.
