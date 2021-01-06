Hartwick alumnus earns All-Decade honors

Hartwick alumnus Jared Suderley on Tuesday was named to the All-Decade Team by a leading Division III website.
D3hoops.com announced its 2010s All-Decade Team, which featured Suderley, the Hawks’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder. Suderley is among 25 players to earn a spot on the All-Decade team and one of five players who also garnered honorable mention accolades.
Suderley, who played for the Hawks from 2010-2014, is the only Hawks player to have eclipsed the 2,000 point (2,034) and 900 (920) rebound plateaus.
In his time at Hartwick, Suderley and his teammates amassed 70 victories, three NCAA Tournament appearances, and two Empire 8 Championships, with Suderley earning All-America recognition in his sophomore and senior seasons by D3hoops.com and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
During his freshman season, Suderley earned D3hoops.com All-East Region, the Eastern College Athletic Conference Upstate and E8 Rookie of the Year.
Suderley followed up a strong freshman campaign with an E8 Player of the Year recognition in his sophomore year, as well as D3hoops.com and NABC all-region, ECAC Upstate, and E8 First Team honors.
The the same year, the Hawks played their way to a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance while matching the program single-season win mark with 23 wins.
In his senior season, Suderley garnered E8 Player of the Year and first team honors, D3hoops.com All-East Region First Team, NABC East Region First Team, and ECAC Upstate First Team honors.
Suderley also earned an E8 Tournament MVP, played in the Reese’s Division III All-Star Game and was a finalist for the Jostens Trophy, awarded to the best Division III player in the nation; in addition to being named to the D3hoops.com All-America First Team and NABC All-America Third Team.
On Sept. 20, 2019, Suderley was inducted into the Hartwick College Athletics Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.