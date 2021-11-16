Hartwick hoops teams split at home

The Hartwick women’s basketball team edged SUNY Cortland in Lambros Arena on Tuesday by a 55-49 score.
Giuliana Pritchard led the Hawks with 20 points while also grabbing six rebounds. Other key contributors were Mikyla Mitchell (nine points, four rebounds), Daniella DeBiase (eight points, four rebounds), and Maggie Kirby (five points, four assists, three rebounds).
Hartwick’s defense held Cortland to just 24 percent shooting from the field (16-of-68) and seven percent from beyond the arc (2-of-27).
The win boosts the Hawks to 3-1 on the young campaign, while the Red Dragons are now 1-2. Hartwick will be back in action on Friday at the Wesleyan Classic at 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Vassar College 95, Hartwick 50
The Hartwick men were blown out by visiting Vassar College on Tuesday night in Lambros Arena, as the Brewers used a 63-point second half to defeat the Hawks, 95-50.
Down 32-20 at the half, Hartwick was outscored 63-30 in the second half.
Eleven different Hawks players scored points in the game, with Nick Bantis leading the way with eight.
Vassar, meanwhile, had 17 different players record points, with Zach Johnson and Avni Mustafaj both scoring 14 to lead the way.
The Hawks’ tough start to the season continues, dropping to 0-4. Hartwick will visit Skidmore on Monday at 7 p.m.
