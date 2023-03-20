The Hartwick Men’s lacrosse team defeated Plattsburgh State 16-4 on Saturday behind a nine-goal second quarter.
Pete Conley led the Hawks with six goals, while Tyler Nocito and Colin August each scored twice in the win.
Kyle McKee had 17 saves for the Hawks.
Hartwick (2-2) will host Alfred on Saturday.
Hartwick 17, King’s 2 (Saturday)
The Hartwick Women’s lacrosse team scored nine goals in the first quarter and went on to defeat King’s 17-2 on Saturday.
Kristen Vaccarelli led the Hawks with six goals, while Claudia Pollaro scored four goals, and Ellie Masterpole and Hanna Goodreau scored two goals apiece.
Maddi Morrison had four saves in the win.
Hartwick (3-1) will visit SUNY Canton on Wednesday
SUNY Oneonta 14, Beloit 7 (Friday)
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team defeated Beloit 14-7 on Friday to earn their fifth consecutive win.
Nate Guillen led the Red Dragons, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI.
Bradley Turner went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in the win.
Devin Rooney earned the win for the Red Dragons, allowing one run over six innings while striking out six.
Oneonta (7-3) will visit Cazenovia on Tuesday.
SUNY Oneonta 5, Mary Hardin-Baylor 4 (Friday) Mary Hardin-Baylor 8, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Friday)
The SUNY Oneonta softball team split a doubleheader with Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday in Texas.
In the first game, the Red Dragons won on a walk-off RBI double by Megan Palmatier, who finished 1-for-3 with a walk.
Marissa Nagel went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while Julia Serina went 2-for-4 with a double.
Marissa Dionisio allowed four runs over five innings in the win, while striking out four.
In the second game, Marissa Nagel went 1-for-3 with a double.
Cadence Brennan allowed four runs over four and one-third innings, while striking out one.
The Red Dragons (2-8) will host Ithaca on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.