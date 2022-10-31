The Hartwick men’s soccer team earned a spot in the Empire 8 playoffs with a 3-2 victory over Elmira on Saturday.
Nik Heasley opened the scoring for the Hawks in the 16th minute and Jake Zona made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute when he converted on a penalty kick.
After Elmira scored on a penalty kick of its own early in the second half, Brady Cummings netted a key insurance goal for Hartwick in the 64th minute. Despite allowing another late goal, the Hawks held on for the win. Aden Razukiewicz finished with five saves in the victory.
Hartwick (5-8-3 overall, 3-4-2 Empire 8) will visit Russell Sage on Tuesday in the opening round of the conference tournament.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Utica 1, Hartwick 0 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women’s soccer team fell to Utica 1-0 in its regular season finale on Saturday.
Utica’s Jacinta Kaminski scored the game’s only goal in the 70th minute. Sara Staup finished with six saves in net for Hartwick.
Hartwick and Utica will face each other again in the opening round of the Empire 8 Tournament on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
St. John Fisher 44, Hartwick 26 (Saturday)
Hartwick’s football team was unable to slow down St. John Fisher’s high-powered offense in a 44-26 defeat on Saturday.
Hawks QB Kyle Szokoli played well in the loss, throwing for 345 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Naquan Bradshaw (six catches, 148 yards) and Nate Rath (seven catches, 118 yards) each topped 100 yards receiving, with Rath hauling in two of Szokoli’s TD throws.
On the other side, the Cardinals’ Aaron Chase threw for 204 yards and five touchdowns, three going to Gabe Maloni (seven catches, 96 yards) and two to Turner Depalma (four catches, 74 yards). Malachi Duvall, meanwhile, ran for 136 yards and a score.
After trailing 28-10 at halftime, Hartwick entered the fourth quarter down 35-20 but was put away for good on a 43-yard strike from Chase to Depalma and a safety shortly afterward.
Hartwick (2-6 overall, 0-5 Empire 8) will visit Rochester on Saturday, Nov. 5.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick 7, Medaille 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick field hockey team capped off a perfect conference slate on Saturday with a 7-1 victory over Medaille.
Leah Tolley led Hartwick’s offense with two goals and two assists while Ashley Tricario also scored two goals. The Hawks’ other goals came from Lex Matarazzo, Faith Weaver, and Sydney Gagnon. Madison Maddocks and Ashley Luppens combined for one save in goal.
Hartwick (10-6 overall, 9-0 Empire 8) will host either Washington & Jefferson or Utica in the conference semifinals on Friday.
RPI 3, SUNY Oneonta 2 (Saturday)
Despite a two-goal game from Morgan Fleming, the SUNY Oneonta field hockey team fell to RPI 3-2 in overtime in its regular season finale on Saturday.
Fleming opened the scoring 13 minutes in when she capitalized on a pass by Elyssa DeWitt. After RPI scored twice to take the lead, Fleming scored the tying goal in the 59th minute thanks to a pass by Erin Clark to send the game into overtime.
RPI’s Delana Bonci scored her second of the game for the winner at the 61:02 mark.
The Red Dragons (7-9) will visit SUNY Cortland on Wednesday in the SUNYAC Semifinals.
VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick 3, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday)
SUNY Oneonta 3, Baruch 0 (Saturday)
Hartwick 3, Baruch 0 (Saturday)
The Hartwick and SUNY Oneonta volleyball teams competed with Baruch in a three-way meet on Saturday, with Hartwick earning a pair of victories while Oneonta notched a split.
The Hawks topped the Red Dragons in four sets by scores of 29-27, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23. Hartwick’s top performers were Colette Maloney (19 kills, 20 digs), Kaileigh Brandow (12 kills, three aces, three blocks), and Braelyn Hornick (44 assists, 10 digs). Leading Oneonta were Casey Biggers (14 kills, 18 digs, three aces), Clara Culeton (17 kills, three blocks), and Kayla Rende (44 assists).
Hartwick (19-4 overall, 8-1 Empire 8) has a first-round bye in the Empire 8 Tournament and will begin play on Friday. SUNY Oneonta finishes its season with a record of 11-14.
