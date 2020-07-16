Hartwick College and the conference in which its sports teams play have chosen to postpone the fall sports season.
Hartwick announced late Wednesday the Empire 8 Athletic Conference Presidents Council voted to postpone all fall athletic competition for the 2020 season because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was unanimous among the presidents of all Empire 8 member colleges and universities, according to a media release
Affected teams at Hartwick include men’s football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s field hockey, women’s tennis and women’s volleyball.
“After careful consideration, I voted with my Empire 8 presidential colleagues to postpone our fall athletics season,” Hartwick President Margaret L. Drugovich said in the release. “This decision followed a robust discussion and thorough consideration of current New York state guidelines and evolving recommendations from the NCAA. As the health and welfare of our community remains our priority, this is the best decision. Nonetheless, it was a difficult decision to make. Athletics is important to our community — both for the student-athletes who compete and all of us who cheer them on.”
Director of Athletics John Czarnecki gave the news to the head coaches of fall teams Wednesday afternoon, the release said, and the coaches contacted athletes.
A spring season in lieu of the postponed fall schedule is under consideration by the conference, although no decision has been made, the release said.
Per NCAA Division III rules, Hartwick’s affected student athletes will not be counted as having participated in the 2020-21 season if their team can complete in only 50% or fewer of the sport’s maximum contests or dates of competition due to the postponement.
No decision has been made regarding winter sports, which at Hartwick include men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s indoor track and field. Spring sports have not yet been discussed at the conference level, the release said.
One-third of Hartwick students play on one of the college’s 19 Division III varsity sports teams, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.