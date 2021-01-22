Hartwick College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Fall 2020 Scholar All-America Team on Jan. 22.
The Hawks teams were among 450 institutions nationwide to have at least one of their swimming and diving programs earn academic recognition. For the fall semester, the men’s team combined for a 3.33 GPA while the women’s team combined for a 3.22 GPA.
“Under these COVID times, situations of our students here at Hartwick handling in-person, (and) the virtual aspects online, it’s a very unique situation, a very unique year. I’m very very happy and very proud,” Hartwick College men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Dale Rothenberger said.
“I am very very pleased and proud, and happy for them,” he continued.
The teams have not been able to compete this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(The pandemic) will go down in the history books for all of us I know, but I really think that Hartwick and the leadership, from administration to (Hartwick President) Margaret (Drugovich), I really believe they did a great job, and are still doing a great job,” Rothenberger said.
In addition to overall team success, two members of the men’s team and four members of the women’s team achieved 4.0 GPAs.
“When I recruit my athletes, I kind of help them understand that they’re going to spend 30 to 40 hours a week on academics. Athletically, they’ll spend probably 20 hours a week on their discipline, and they’re going to have to manage their social time,” Rothenberger said.
In his 36 years at Hartwick, Rothenberger said, he has not encountered anything like the pandemic, but moving forward he is hopeful the teams will have the opportunity to compete, even if it is virtually.
The CSCAA was founded in 1922 as the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The organization’s mission is to “advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy and professional development,” according to the CSCAA website.
