Hartwick College announced the return of softball as a collegiate sport offering beginning next year.
Softball will be available as a club sport in 2023-24 and will transition to be varsity sport in 2024-25. Hartwick originally began the program in 1991-92 but it was discontinued after the 2006 season.
“We are very proud once again to offer our students this opportunity for athletic competition,” President Darren Reisberg said in a Thursday media release. “It allows us to reaffirm our commitment to athletics and the enhancement of the student and student-athlete experience. It will also add vitality to our vibrant athletics program and help attract students interested in excelling in the classroom and the field of competition, and for our robust alumni base, give them another reason to join me in cheering on our Hawks!”
Hartwick will join all nine other schools in the Empire 8 conference in offering softball as a varsity sport. The athletic department will begin a nation-wide search for a head coach at the end of April. The new coach will be responsible for coaching the club team in 2023-24 while recruiting prospective student-athletes to build the program’s roster for varsity competition in the 2024-25 season.
“I have had several conversations with students over the last couple of years regarding the addition of softball to our intercollegiate sport offerings,” Director of Athletics John Czarnecki said in the media release. “We know there is a strong interest from current and incoming students so this is an easy decision for us as a department and institution. I couldn’t be more excited that softball is coming back to Hartwick!”
