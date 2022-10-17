The Hartwick women’s tennis team won its first-ever Empire 8 Championship on Saturday, defeating Nazareth 5-1 in the championship match at Ithaca College a day after defeating Alfred 5-0 in the semifinals.
The Hawks took an early lead by winning two out of three doubles matches. Phoebe Olson and Lily Vanuga won 8-4 in second doubles while the third doubles team of Maggie VanValeknburgh and Maddi Morrison won 8-3.
Needing to take three out of the six singles matches to win the title, Hartwick did just that. Ryann Ashby won 6-0, 6-2 in fourth singles, Vanuga won 6-2, 6-1 in sixth singles, and Olson secured the title with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win in her match to earn Tournament MVP honors.
Hartwick qualifies for the NCAA Division III Tournament which will be held in May of 2023.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta 2, Oswego State 1 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team defeated Oswego State 2-1 on Saturday as Lucas Fecci scored the game-winning goal while also providing an assist.
Fecci fed Ethan Brunell for the game’s first goal in the 48th minute to give the Red Dragons the lead. After Oswego’s Kieran Gilroy tied things up less than a minute later, Fecci netted the go-ahead tally in the 60th minute.
Oneonta keeper Nate Hanna finished with two saves in the win.
The Red Dragons (9-2-2 overall, 4-2-1 SUNYAC) will host SUNY Cortland on Wednesday.
St. John Fisher 2, Hartwick 1 (Saturday)
A late comeback attempt by Hartwick fell short on Saturday as the Hawks lost to St. John Fisher 2-1.
Justin Bonetto opened the scoring for St. John Fisher in the 23rd minute and Ben Woolingham doubled the lead in the 58th minute.
Jake Zona finally got Hartwick on the board in the 81st minute on a one-timer from Joey Bertrone, but the Hawks couldn’t find the equalizer in the final 10 minutes.
Hartwick (3-8-2 overall, 1-4-1 Empire 8) hosts Russell Sage on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hartwick 0, Alfred 0 (Sunday)
The Hartwick women’s soccer team played Alfred to a scoreless draw in Sunday’s Empire 8 matchup.
The Hawks had opportunities, registering nine shots and nine corner kicks, but couldn’t convert anything. Sara Staup finished with two saves to earn the shutout in net.
Hartwick (2-6-4 overall, 2-1-3 Empire 8) will be at Russell Sage on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
SUNY Cortland 69, Hartwick 7
(Saturday)
The Hartwick football team had no answers for a powerhouse SUNY Cortland team in Saturday’s 69-7 defeat.
The Red Dragons scored the first 55 points of the game and racked up more than 300 yards both passing and rushing while holding Hartwick to just 154 yards of offense.
Hartwick’s Kyle Szokoli went 24-for-42 for 180 yards with a touchdown, as his nine-yard scoring throw to Justin LoBasso in the fourth quarter represented Hartwick’s only points of the game. Nate Rath was the Hawks’ top receiver, catching seven passes for 66 yards.
Cortland’s Zac Boyes threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, Jaden Alfanostjohn (105 yards) and Kyle Stracher (97) each had big days on the ground, and JJ Laap caught three passes for 143 yards and a score. Ten different players scored a touchdown for the Red Dragons.
Hartwick (2-4 overall, 0-3 Empire 8) will host SUNY Brockport on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Geneseo 1, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta field hockey team lost in heartbreaking fashion to Geneseo on Saturday, as the Knights scored the only goal of the game with just 14 seconds left on the clock.
With less than a minute to go, Geneseo moved the ball the length of the field until Sydney Carnival found Jenna Piotrowski by the side of the net for the game-winning goal.
Jennifer Tumino kept the Red Dragons in the game with 11 saves in the losing effort.
SUNY Oneonta (5-7 overall, 2-2 SUNYAC) will be at Skidmore on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick 3, Elmira 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick volleyball team rallied after dropping the opening set against Elmira on Saturday to win the next three sets in succession for a 24-26, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 victory.
Shaelyn Thornton (13), Kaileigh Brandow (11), and Colette Maloney (10) each finished with double-digit kills in the win, while Braelyn Hornick had 39 assists and 12 digs. Maloney added seven digs and three aces.
Hartwick (15-4 overall, 6-1 Empire 8) will be at Keuka on Friday.
