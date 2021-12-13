The Hartwick women’s basketball team produced its highest offensive output of the season on Monday as the Hawks rolled by visiting Morrisville 76-61 at home.
Maggie Kirby led the Hartwick attack with 22 points and eight rebounds. Also finishing in double figures in scoring for the Hawks were Giuliana Pritchard (14 points) and Isabella Astorino (11).
Hartwick (5-3) is off until Tuesday, Jan. 4, when it opens conference play at home against Russell Sage.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Binghamton 79, SUNY Oneonta 55
The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team traveled to Division I opponent Binghamton on Saturday to face the Bearcats in an exhibition game. Binghamton won the contest 79-55.
Daniel Derice led the Red Dragons with 13 points and eight rebounds while Dylan Trombley finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
George Tinsley, Jacob Falko, and Hakon Hjalmarsson each scored 15 points for Binghmaton. Cooperstown grad Tyler Bertram finished with three points, a rebound, and an assist.
SUNY Oneonta will travel to California to face Occidental College on Saturday.
