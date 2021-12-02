The Hartwick women’s basketball team lost a well-contested game on Thursday 58-49 to host Hamilton.
Giuliana Pritchard was the Hawks’ leading scorer with 15 points in the loss. Maggie Kirby, meanwhile, fell just shy of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.
Kelcie Zarle led Hamilton with a game-high 19 points while Emma Sehring added 13 tallies.
Hartwick (4-3) is off until Monday, Dec. 13 when it hosts SUNY Morrisville.
