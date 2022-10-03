A six-goal second half propelled the Hartwick women’s soccer team to an 8-0 shutout victory over Medaille on Saturday.
After taking a 2-0 lead into the half, the Hawks went on to score six goals in a 25-minute span in the second half to blow the game wide open.
Eight different players scored for Hartwick in the win: Aly Fish, Hannah Bochniak, Gianna Cacciola, Nicasia Santos, Myah Johnston, Cynthia Aponte, Sydney Franza, and Grace Byrne.
Hartwick will visit Skidmore College on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup.
MEN’S SOCCER
Geneseo 1, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
The 14th-ranked SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team fell to Geneseo 1-0 on Saturday for its first loss of the season.
Geneseo scored in the 54th minute on a free kick by Joe Vogt for the only goal of the game. Nate Hanna made three saves in the loss for the Red Dragons.
Oneonta (7-1-1 overall, 2-1 SUNYAC) will host Potsdam on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Utica 57, Hartwick 7 (Saturday)
The Hartwick football team was overmatched in its Empire 8 opener against Utica on Saturday, falling by a score of 57-7.
After Kyle Szokoli hit Nate Rath for a 91-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter, the score stood tied at 7-7. But from that point on Utica scored 50 unanswered points to roll to the win.
Szokoli went 20-for-32 for 270 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Hartwick. Rath finished with four catches for 153 yards including the touchdown. The Hawks were held to minus-14 rushing yards in the loss.
Hartwick will host Alfred on Saturday at 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta 2, Oswego State 1, OT (Saturday)
Morgan Fleming scored three minutes into double overtime to lift SUNY Oneonta past Oswego State 2-1 in its SUNYAC opener on Saturday.
After Oswego opened the scoring in the 34th minute, the Red Dragons responded right away when Carly Waszczak scored the equalizer in the 36th minute.
Jennifer Tumino finished with four saves in the win for Oneonta.
The Red Dragons will travel to face Morrisville on Tuesday.
Hartwick 6, Keuka 1 (Saturday)
Hartwick used a balanced offensive attack as five different Hawks scored in Saturday’s 6-1 victory over Keuka.
Lex Matarazzo opened the scoring for Hartwick in the fourth minute of the game. After Keuka tied things up three minutes later, Hartwick went on to score five unanswered.
Jessica Betts scored twice for the Hawks with Leah Tolley, Sydney Gagnon, and Libby Fortin also adding goals.
Hartwick will be at home against Russell Sage on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
St. John Fisher 3, Hartwick 0 (Saturday)
The Hartwick volleyball team fell to St. John Fisher in straight sets on Saturday 25-11, 26-24, 25-13.
Kaileigh Brandow had seven kills, Colette Maloney had six kills and eight digs, and Sarah Petz had eight digs for the Hawks.
Hartwick will host Russell Sage on Wednesday in its Code Blue game.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta 8, Oswego State 1
(Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team rolled past Oswego State 8-1 on Saturday.
Winning in singles play for the Red Dragons were Julia Holtermann, Sophia Schutte, Maxie Karen, Brianna Shaw, and Illana Ger.
SUCO swept the three doubles matches, receiving wins from the pairings of Holtermann and Karen, Schutte and Shaw, and Madelyn Brophy and Jessica Harris.
The Red Dragons will be in Binghamton on Thursday to begin three days of conference play.
Hartwick 6, Nazareth 3 (Sunday)
Hartwick 8, St. John Fisher 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women notched a pair of Empire 8 victories over the weekend, defeating St. John Fisher 8-1 on Saturday and beating Nazareth 6-3 on Sunday. The win against Nazareth marked the first-ever win for the Hawks in matchup history.
Phoebe Olson was named the Empire 8 Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for her play over the weekend. Olson won all four of her matches, winning in second singles and second doubles against St. John Fisher, and repeating the feat against Nazareth to help Hartwick improve to 5-0 on the season.
MEN’S TENNIS
The SUNY Oneonta men’s tennis team was at Drew University in New Jersey over the weekend competing in the ITA Division III Northeast Regionals.
Noah Khair and William Schmid went 2-0 in the B Draw doubles bracket. They won their first match against Yeshiva University 6-1 and followed it up with a close 7-5 win over Lebanon Valley. Khair and Joshua Mann lost their match against Bard.
In the A doubles bracket, Jacob Dornsife and Mason Spottek fell 8-7 (7-2) to Hamilton.
The Red Dragons will have their first dual match of the season on Friday against Baruch College at the US Tennis Center.
