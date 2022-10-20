When Samantha Butcher took over as the head coach of the Hartwick women’s tennis team in 2019, the Hawks had barely enough players to fill out their lineup and won only two matches.
Three years later, Butcher and her squad are celebrating the program’s first-ever Empire 8 Championship.
Hartwick’s win over Nazareth last Saturday in Ithaca was the culmination of a multi-year journey for both a coach and a team that has trekked through some peaks and valleys on their way to the mountaintop.
A Section IV doubles champion in high school at Sidney, Butcher played two years of college tennis at SUNY Oneonta before serving as an assistant coach on both the Red Dragons’ men’s and women’s teams.
The daughter of two successful high school tennis coaches, Butcher said she found her own transition into coaching an easy one.
“I found myself actually a little bit better at explaining the game than playing it,” she said. “I feel like it came pretty naturally.”
There was no shortage of adversity awaiting her when she accepted the head coach job at Hartwick in 2019. At that time, the team had only eight players and struggled to a 2-13 record. The next year, the COVID pandemic hit and limited the Hawks to a shortened spring season that ended with a 1-6 mark.
Despite those early hardships, Butcher said she always saw the potential in Hartwick’s lineup and used the pandemic as a chance to bring the team closer together — even if that meant doing so through Zoom conversations.
“What we really tried to focus on when COVID hit was upping our team culture and making that a priority and utilizing the fact that we weren’t able to get on the court with each other,” Butcher explained. “But we were still able to come together as a team and use a trying time like COVID to come together and relate to each other and really focus on things that, if we were on campus and on the court, we may not have been able to focus on.”
When the team returned in the fall of 2021 for a normal season, the success was immediate and startling. Hartwick set a program record by winning 12 matches and appearing in its first Empire 8 final in program history. Despite a loss to Nazareth in the championship, it became clear that Butcher had built something special in Oneonta.
As is the case in most college sports, the key factor in Hartwick’s turnaround was recruiting. But Butcher said that finding success is about more than simply bringing in talented players.
“It’s definitely recruiting, but not just bringing players in, but bringing the right players in,” she said. “Bringing players in that are very well-rounded people. Obviously you want them to be talented on-court, which they are; we’re very talented on-court. But they’re all awesome people off-court and we really put that emphasis on our team culture and making sure that we have this vision and that everyone is bought into that vision and willing to be there for their teammates, willing to work with their teammates.”
Seven of Hartwick’s 13 players on the 2022 roster are freshmen. Despite that lack of experience, Butcher saw big things coming into the season.
“Our first meeting we had with the team this year, we sat down and I told them, ‘You have the potential to be a championship team. I know who we have here and I know we have that potential if we stay the course and continue to put our process first,’” she said.
The Hawks followed up their historic 2021 season with a campaign that was downright dominant: a 13-0 overall record, a 7-0 record in Empire 8 play, winning 59 of 68 singles matches and 35 of 38 doubles matches.
Two matches in particular stood out for Butcher that let her know this team was capable of big things. The first was the season opener against SUNY Oneonta on Sept. 2. After losing to their cross-street rivals 9-0 last year, the Hawks kicked off the 2022 campaign with a 9-0 victory of their own.
“That was the first match where I was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to be alright this season. We’re going to see some success,’” Butcher said.
The second match came on the road against Nazareth on Oct. 2, the team that Hartwick lost to in last year’s conference finals and to whom they’d gone 0-25 against historically. This time, things went the other way, as the Hawks secured a 6-3 win.
Securing the number one seed for the Empire 8 Tournament in Ithaca, Hartwick swept Alfred 5-0 in the semifinals and defeated Nazareth once more 5-1, avenging last year’s loss and claiming the program’s first-ever conference crown.
All year long, Hartwick’s success came down to its depth. The only spot in the lineup where the Hawks didn’t dominate was in first singles, where Damita Bollers went 6-4. But Butcher said that mark doesn’t represent how well the freshman from Brooklyn played; take for instance a 9-3 record in first doubles with partner Jade Killikelly.
“We watched her continue to grow and by her last match in the conference championship, it was the best match I saw her play all year,” Butcher said of Bollers. “We knew she was a good player and were really able to see that growth.”
The rest of the lineup dominated throughout the season. Freshman Phoebe Olson, who was named the MVP of the Empire 8 Tournament, went 9-1 in second singles and a perfect 12-0 in second doubles playing with both freshman Lily Vanuga (8-0) and sophomore Ryann Ashby (4-0).
“Just watching her grow her game and become comfortable at this level was really exciting,” Butcher said of the first-year player from North Dakota.
Elsewhere for the Hawks, Killikelly went 10-0 in third singles, Ashby was 7-1 in fourth singles, sophomore Colleen Marsh was 5-2 in fifth singles, and Vanuga went 12-0 between fifth and sixth singles.
Meanwhile, the third doubles team of freshmen Maddi Morrison and Maggie VanValkenburgh went a perfect 12-0.
“We knew that whoever’s in that first spot, it’s always going to be a tough match,” Butcher said. “But the goal of the past couple years was to build the depth in our lineup and we really struggled in some of those middle matches last year where this year we had two freshmen that are playing our one and our two. So our one and two from last year are now playing three and four this year. It really gives us that depth.”
Unfortunately, the Hawks will have to wait a while until the next step on their journey. The NCAA Division III Championships won’t be held until May 2023 to allow other teams from across the country to complete their spring seasons.
Butcher said the months-long break will allow her team to focus on academics until they’re able to get back on the court next spring to take on the best teams in the country — a group they can now proudly count themselves a member of.
“It’s just been really fun to watch this team,” Butcher said. “It’s just a really great group.”
