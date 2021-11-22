WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick 64, Albertus Magnus 50
The Hartwick women’s basketball team bounced back from a 72-56 loss to Wesleyan on Friday to down Albertus Magnus 64-50 on Saturday on the second day of the Wesleyan Classic.
Giuliana Pritchard led the Hawks with 15 points and six rebounds. Elsewhere, Mikyla Mitchell and Bree Fargnoli both scored 12 points, with Mitchell adding nine rebounds. Molly Kirby finished with a team-high seven assists.
Hartwick (4-2) will be off until Thursday, Dec. 2 when it visits Hamilton.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Skidmore 71, Hartwick 54
A second half push was not enough for the Hartwick men’s basketball team to pick up their first win of the year, as they were dropped on the road by Skidmore, 71-54 on Monday.
Cooper Francis was the Hawks’ top performer with a near double-double of 15 points and nine rebounds. Liam Drennan also finished in double figures in scoring with 13 points.
Hartwick (0-5) will visit Binghamton on Sunday at 2 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta 82, Keystone 75
The Red Dragons improved to 4-1 on the young season with a come-from-behind victory over Keystone in non-conference action on Saturday.
After trailing 42-37 at the half, Oneonta outscored the Giants 45-33 in the second half. Michael Ortale led the way with a double-double, registering 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Frankie Williams and Daniel Derice both scored 14 points, while Dylan Trombley did a bit of everything, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals.
The Red Dragons are off until Tuesday, Nov. 30 when they open their conference schedule on the road against New Paltz.
SWIMMING
The SUNY Oneonta swim teams competed in the Diamond City Invitationals in Wilkes Barre, Pa., on Saturday. The women placed third overall while the men finished fifth out of ten teams.
Erin Clune had a pair of runner-up finishes for the Red Dragons in the 100 and 200 backstroke swims, while James Llewellyn placed second in the 100 backstroke.
MEN: Hartwick 155, Scranton 101
WOMEN: Scranton 205, Hartwick 78
The Hartwick swim teams split their respective meets against Scranton at home on Saturday, with the men winning 155-101 and the women falling 205-78.
Michael Schultz had three individual wins for the Hawks, taking first in the 100 and 200 butterfly as well as the 200 individual medley. Earning two wins apiece were Colin Leonard (100 and 200 breaststroke), Diallo Marshall (50 and 100 freestyle), and Gabe Castro (one and three-meter diving).
Hartwick’s other winners were Dawson Tupponce (200 free), Austin Clive (100 backstroke), and Brady Haraden (200 backstroke).
On the women’s side, Avyanna Chavez-Rodriguez won the 50 and 100 freestyle races, while Joelle Ocheltree won the 1000 free.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team competed Saturday in the 2021 New York State Collegiate Championships hosted by SUNY Cortland.
The Red Dragons collected 48.5 points overall and finished seventh in the team standings. RIT was the overall team champion.
Four SUCO wrestlers earned All-State honors in their respective weight classes: Tyler Brazinski (165 pounds), Anthony Romero (133), Jacob Pine (285), and Tyler Skala (125).
Oneonta’s next competition will be the RIT Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4.
