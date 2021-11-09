The Hartwick women’s basketball team defeated its West Street rivals SUNY Oneonta 52-41 on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 on the young season. The Red Dragons fall to 0-2.
The game was an offensive struggle for both sides with Hartwick holding a slim 19-18 lead at halftime and 31-28 after three quarters. The Hawks were able to pull away for good in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Red Dragons 21-13 in the final frame.
Giuliana Pritchard and Maggie Kirby both scored 10 points to lead Hartwick, with Pritchard grabbing eight rebounds and Kirby finishing with six boards. Molly Kirby provided a team-high four assists.
Oneonta’s Molly Stephens scored a game-high 12 points while Jenna Harclerode notched 12 rebounds.
The Hawks held the Dragons to just 12-of-56 (21 percent) shooting from the floor
Hartwick will host Ithaca on Saturday, while Oneonta will visit Hamilton on Friday.
