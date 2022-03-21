Hartwick's Vaccarelli named E-8 Player of the Week

Hartwick midfielder Kristen Vaccarelli was named Empire 8 Player of the Week after helping the Hawks earn two wins in women's lacrosse, the conference announced Monday.
It's the second straight week a Hawk has been named E-8 Player of the Week. Goalkeeper Samantha Miller, a freshman, earned the honor last week after helping lead the Hawks to a 18-2 win over SUNY Poly.
Vaccarelli had eight goals and two assists in the two games, an 11-10 win at Bard College on March 16 and a 13-6 win over King's College at home March 19. The Hawks are 3-1, and Vaccarelli, a freshman from Dix Hills, has 12 goals and three assists.
The Hawks face cross-town rival SUNY Oneonta on Wednesday.
