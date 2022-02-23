The Hartwick women’s basketball team was well-represented in the 2021-22 Empire 8 All-Conference honors that were announced on Wednesday.
Seniors Maggie Kirby and Giuliana Pritchard were both named to the All-Empire 8 First Team. Kirby led the Hawks with 13.6 points per game while also averaging 6.1 rebounds per game. Pritchard, meanwhile, averaged 13.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
Senior Molly Kirby earned Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors along with St. John Fisher’s Amy Gardner while also being named to the All-Empire 8 Third Team.
Kirby led the league and was among the national leaders in steals, averaging 3.7 per game while leading a Hawks defense that allowed just 54.3 points per game. She also averaged 8.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Hartwick also shared Co-Coaching Staff of the Year honors with St. John Fisher. First-year coach Sarah Lombard led the Hawks to an 18-6 overall regular season record and a 13-3 mark in league play.
Elsewhere, sophomore Bree Fargnoli was named one of the Empire 8 Sportswomen of the Year.
