MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta 3, Fredonia 0
Lucas Fecci scored twice to lead the Red Dragons past Fredonia on the road Saturday.
Both of Fecci’s goals came late in the first half, with the tallies occurring in the 33rd and 41st minutes, respectively.
Robert Bruschini added an insurance goal in the 89th minute. Nate Hanna needed to make just one save to record the shutout.
Oneonta (9-2-2 overall, 5-1-1 conference) will face Cortland on Friday at 3 p.m.
Medaille 3, Hartwick 0
After a scoreless first half, the Hawks allowed three goals in 18 minutes in the second half as they fell to Medaille 3-0 on Saturday.
Ander Castillo opened the scoring in the 51st minute and was soon followed by teammates Solomon Konesky in the 56th minute and Joseph Avallone in the 69th minute.
Hartwick keeper Jackson Gilstrap made six saves in the loss.
Hartwick (6-5-2) will visit Russell Sage on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Fredonia 1, SUNY Oneonta 0
The Red Dragon women fell to Fredonia at home on Saturday in a rain-filled contest.
Katie Sellers scored the only goal of the game for Fredonia in the 65th minute. Oneonta goalie Claire Lepper made four saves in the loss.
Oneonta (1-10-1 overall, 1-5-1 conference) will host Cortland on Friday at 3 p.m.
Hartwick 1, Alfred 1
The Hartwick women remained unbeaten in Empire 8 play (3-0-2) by salvaging a tie against Alfred on Saturday.
After Nyah Solly gave Alfred a 1-0 halftime lead by scoring in the ninth minute, Kayla Grassi tied things up for the Hawks with a goal in the 58th minute that came from an assist by Nicole Casab.
Hartwick keeper Sara Staup made five saves in the game.
Hartwick (5-2-4 overall) will host Russell Sage on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Cortland 48, Hartwick 3
The Hawks suffered a tough home loss to nationally-ranked Cortland on Saturday, as the number 18/19 Red Dragons dominated in all three phases.
Cortland outgained Hartwick 370-152 in the victory and scored a pair of special teams touchdowns, both on blocked punts. The team’s seven touchdowns were scored by seven different players.
Hartwick will visit Brockport on Saturday at 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
The Hartwick women fell to Nazareth in the Empire 8 Championship match on Saturday, finishing the season with a record of 9-3.
The Hawks took two out of three points in the doubles portion of the match thanks to wins from the pairings of Ryann Ashby and Val Kohberger, and Colleen Marsh and Jess Sexton. Marsh earned the only singles victory for Hartwick.
FIELD HOCKEY
Geneseo 2, SUNY Oneonta 1
Despite taking an early lead, the Red Dragons were unable to defeat Geneseo on Saturday, falling 2-1 in SUNYAC action.
Morgan Fleming opened the scoring for Oneonta midway through the second period off an assist by Sophia Little.
Geneseo would score twice late in the third period to take the lead.
Oneonta goalie Kristy Campana made seven saves.
St. John Fisher 2, Hartwick 1
The Hawks suffered an overtime loss on the road against St. John Fisher on Saturday.
Sydney Gagnon scored the game’s first goal for Hartwick just over 14 minutes in off an assist by Julie Ruzzi.
Geneseo’s Bre Socker tied things up late in regulation and Abby Richardson netted the winner in extra time.
Madison Maddocks made four saves for Hartwick.
CROSS COUNTRY
Both SUNY Oneonta cross country teams were in action on Saturday at Connecticut College. The two sides both split up into blue and white teams for their respective races.
The women’s blue team placed 22nd, while the white squad didn’t have enough runners to qualify. Running for the blue team, Megan Francoeur led all Oneonta women with a time of 24:30 in the 6K race.
On the men’s side, the Oneonta whites finished 14th while the blues placed 20th. John Balk Jr. was the top runner for the Red Dragon men, finishing the 8K race in 27:02 for the blue team.
The men will be competing in the SUNYAC Championship meet at Cortland on Saturday, Oct. 30.
