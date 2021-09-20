The Hawks suffered their first loss of the season on the road Saturday in a low-scoring 14-7 affair against Curry.
Davien Kuinlan scored Hartwick’s only points of the game on a three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The score came after an interception by Michael Lombardi.
Hartwick would be held scoreless for the remainder of the game as Curry scored on a 14-yard pass from Justin Mullaney to Gabe DeSouza and a one-yard run by Mullaney.
Kuinlan finished with 105 rushing yards on 20 carries as well as three catches for 31 yards. Justice Mansfield-Beaulieu was the Hawks’ top receiver, catching four passes for 71 yards. Hartwick quarterback Kyle Szokoli went 13-for-30 for 158 yards.
Hartwick will be off until Oct. 2 when it hosts Utica.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta 2, RIT 1
SUNY Oneonta remained unbeaten (4-0-1) by defeating RIT 2-1 on Saturday.
Lucas Fecci opened the scoring for the Red Dragons in the 23rd minute. Owen Siegel added the second tally off a penalty kick rebound.
Oneonta keeper Nate Hanna finished with four saves in the victory.
Hartwick 1, Keuka 1
The Hawks played Keuka to a 1-1 draw in its Empire 8 opener on Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, Keuka got on the board early in the first half. But Hartwick tied things up in the 61st minute thanks to a goal by Joey Bertone.
Jake Zona made six saves in net for Hartwick.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Vassar 4, SUNY Oneonta 2
SUNY Oneonta fell to Vassar 4-2 on Saturday after Vassar scored two goals in the game’s final 15 minutes.
Oneonta, which fell to 0-5 on the season, was outshot 17-3 in the contest.
Hartwick 0, Keuka 0
Despite outshooting the host Wolves by a 17-8 margin, Hartwick had to settle for a scoreless double-overtime draw in their Empire 8 opener with Keuka on Saturday.
Sara Staup made three saves for Hartwick to notch the clean sheet.
VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick 3, Union 1;
Hartwick 3, Plattsburgh 1
Hartwick won a pair of matches over the weekend to improve its record to 8-1, the best start to a season in program history.
The Hawks defeated both Union (25-22, 25-23, 27-29, 25-13) and Plattsburgh (25-14, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14) in four sets on Saturday to go a perfect 3-0 at the Union/Russell Sage Tournament in Schenectady.
Skidmore 3, SUNY Oneonta 1;
Sage 3, SUNY Oneonta 1
The SUNY Oneonta volleyball team dropped a pair of 3-1 decisions to Skidmore and Sage on Saturday at the Union/Russell Sage Crosstown Challenge. The Red Dragons are now 1-9 on the year.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick 4, Manhattanville 0
The Hawks improved to 2-2 with a shutout victory over Manhattanville on Saturday.
Hartwick’s goals came courtesy of Julie Ruzzi, Lex Matarazzo, Makenzie Kensel, and Ashley Tricario.
Madison Maddocks and Ashley Luppens made two saves apiece for a combined shutout in goal.
Marywood 3, SUNY Oneonta 1
The Red Dragons dropped a 3-1 decision to Marywood University on Saturday afternoon at Pacer Field. The loss drops the Red Dragons record to 1-4 on the year while the Pacers move to 3-3.
Ally McCrudden scored Oneonta’s only goal 9:34 into the game.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta 9, SUNY Farmingdale 0; SUNY Oneonta 7, Plattsburgh 2
The Red Dragon women improved to 5-0 on the season with a doubleheader win on Saturday.
Oneonta blanked Farmingdale 9-0 and then defeated Plattsburgh in the nightcap 7-2.
Nazareth 8, Hartwick 1
The Hawks fell to Nazareth 8-1 on Saturday as their record on the year fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Empire 8.
Hartwick’s lone victory came from the second doubles team of Ryann Ashby and Val Kohberger who earned an 8-3 win.
CROSS COUNTRY
Both SUNY Oneonta cross country teams finished first at the Airfield Invitational on Saturday at Fortin Park in Oneonta.
John Balk Jr. was the top overall finisher on the men’s side with a time of 19:56. Balk was one of seven Red Dragons runners who placed in the top 10, including Tobias Gaynor (third) and Jonthomas Bierman (fifth).
Megan Francoeur led the women with a time of 19:19. Teammate Sarah Luby (fifth) also placed in the top five with a time of 20:49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.