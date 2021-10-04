FOOTBALL
Utica 16, Hartwick 10
The Hartwick football team lost a close game in its first Empire 8 contest of the season to Utica on Saturday.
The Hawks’ lone touchdown came on a 27-yard scoring strike from Kyle Szokoli to Nate Rath late in the third quarter.
Utica scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter when James Salles found the end zone from 18 yards out.
Szokoli finished the day 22-for-41 for 378 yards with his TD pass. Rath was the top receiver with four catches for 146 yards and a TD.
Also notching big receiving days for the Hawks were Justice Mansfield-Beaulieu (six catches, 104 yards) and Justin LoBasso (six catches, 70 yards).
Hartwick will visit Alfred this Saturday at 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta 6, Potsdam 0
The Red Dragon men, currently ranked number five in the country, improved their record to 8-0-1 with a shutout victory over Potsdam on Saturday.
Lucas Fecci scored two goals and an assist to lead the offense, while Tristan Battistoni, Matt Howe, Giddel Alvarado, and David Vides all found the back of the net as well.
Hartwick 2, Alfred 0
The Hawks earned their first conference win of the season on Saturday with a 2-0 shutout of Alfred.
Joey Bertone and Zach Craft both scored in the second half for Hartwick. Jodi Johnson made one save to earn his third clean sheet of the season.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Vassar 3, SUNY Oneonta 2; Alfred 3, SUNY Oneonta 0
The Red Dragons dropped both of their matches in Saturday’s volleyball doubleheader. Oneonta lost in five sets to Vassar and in straight sets to Alfred.
Oneonta will play Fredonia on the road on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick 7, Russell Sage 1
The Hawks improved to 3-0 in the Empire 8 with a convincing 7-1 victory over Russell Sage on Sunday.
Holly Calore scored twice for Hartwick, with the other goals coming from Makenzie Kensel, Rebecca Peakes, Emily Schaub, Leah Tolley, and Ashley Tricacio.
Hartwick also defeated Houghton 5-1 on Saturday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hartwick 5, Alfred 4
The Hartwick women clinched a spot in the Empire 8 Tournament with a narrow 5-4 victory over Alfred on Saturday.
In doubles, the pairings of Victoria Wilson and Jade Killikelly, Colleen Marsh and Jess Sexton, and Ryann Ashby and Val Kohberger all earned victories.
Killikelly and Marsh added victories in first and sixth singles, respectively.
CROSS COUNTRY
The SUNY Oneonta cross country teams were in action on Saturday at the Mike Woods Invitational.
The Red Dragon men finished 12th while the women placed 17th. John Balk Jr. was the top finisher on the men’s side, placing 47th in a time of 26:09.1 in the 8K race. Megan Francoeur paced the women with a time of 24:35 (72nd) in the 6K race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.