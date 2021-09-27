MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta 2, Brockport 1
The SUNY Oneonta men improved to 6-0-1 on the season with a 2-1 victory over Brockport at home on Saturday.
Matt Howe and Lucas Fecci were the goal scorers for the Red Dragons. Oneonta outshot Brockport 18-6 in the victory.
Oneonta keeper Nate Hanna made two saves in the win.
St. John Fisher, 2, Hartwick 0
Hartwick dropped its first Empire 8 game of the season with a 2-0 loss to St. John Fisher on Saturday.
Hartwick’s record now stands at 4-2-2 overall and 0-1-1 in conference.
Riley Rease scored both goals for St. John Fisher. The Hartwick goaltending duo of Jodi Johnson and Jackson Gilstrap combined to make three saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta 1, Brockport 1
The Red Dragon women were able to salvage a 1-1 draw against Brockport on Saturday.
After surrendering the game’s first goal in the first half, Ashley Wilber tied things up in the 75th minute off of an assist by Leighann Perciballi.
Hartwick 2, St. John Fisher 0
Hartwick won its first Empire 8 game of the season with a 2-0 victory over St. John Fisher on Saturday.
Scoring for Hartwick were Rory Richard in the 38th minute and Luisa Andrade in the 81st minute. Sara Staup made five saves to earn the shutout in goal.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick 3, Nazareth 2
The Hartwick women’s volleyball team won a five-set thriller against Nazareth on Saturday by the score of 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10.
Staecia Silofau led the Hawks with 15 kills and 10 digs. Also contributing were Kailee Mucarello (27 digs), Braelyn Hornick (34 assists), Colette Maloney (15 digs), and Kaileigh Brandow (15 digs).
SUNY Oneonta 3, Plattsburgh 1
The Red Dragons defeated Plattsburgh in four sets on Saturday by set scores of 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.
Caitlin Christie led Oneonta with 12 kills while Ashanti Davis and Isabella Fabrizio notched 10 apiece. Haileigh Deming had a team-high 18 assists while Carsyn Rachuta finished with 28 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta 2, Morrisville 0
The Red Dragons’ field hockey team notched its first conference victory of the year (1-1) on Saturday with 2-0 shutout of Morrisville.
Morgan Fleming and Emilia Montgomery were the goal scorers for SUNY Oneonta, with Fleming also providing the assist on Montgomery’s goal.
Hartwick 3, Washington & Jefferson 1
The Hawks improved to 4-2 on the season with a 3-1 win over Washington & Jefferson on Saturday.
Lex Matarazzo, Julie Ruzzi, and Holly Calore found the back of the net for Hartwick. Goaltender Madison Maddocks made two saves in the victory.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hartwick 6, Houghton 3
Hartwick’s women’s tennis team improved to 5-2 on the season with a 6-3 victory over Houghton on Saturday.
Winning in doubles for the Hawks were the teams of Victoria Wilson and Jade Killikelly, and Colleen Marsh and Jess Sexton.
Hartwick’s singles winners were Killikelly, Sexton, Marsh, and Ryann Ashby.
