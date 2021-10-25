WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta 2, Oswego 1
A late goal from Hannah Kelly in the first period of overtime lifted SUNY Oneonta over Oswego 2-1 on Senior Day on Saturday.
The victory brings the Red Dragons to 2-11-1 overall and 2-6-1 in SUNYAC.
Leighann Perciballi scored Oneonta’s first goal to tie things up after Oswego opened the scoring. Claire Lepper finished with eight saves.
Nazareth 1, Hartwick 0
The Hawks suffered their first Empire 8 loss of the season on Saturday, falling to Nazareth 1-0.
Sydney Moss scored the lone goal of the game for Nazareth in the 56th minute off an assist by Shayla Scully.
Hartwick keeper Sara Staup made six saves in the losing effort.
Hartwick (6-3-4 overall, 4-1-2 conference) will face SUNY Oneonta on Wednesday.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta 2, Oswego 0
The SUNY Oneonta men shut out Oswego on Saturday 2-0 to close out the regular season.
The win for the Red Dragons (10-3-2 overall, 6-2-1 conference) secured the number three seed for the SUNYAC tournament, which begins next Saturday.
Scoring for Oneonta were Francesco Posillico and Matt Howe, with both tallies coming in the first half. Francesco Scotti made three saves to earn the shutout.
Nazareth 2, Hartwick 1
The Hartwick men dropped a 2-1 decision to Nazareth on Saturday.
Joey Bertone scored Hartwick’s only goal of the game in the 85th minute. Scoring for Nazareth were Drew Decker and Jake Pawlika.
Jackson Gilstrap made two saves in the Hartwick net.
The Hawks (6-7-2 overall, 1-5-1 conference) will conclude their regular season on Friday at Utica.
FOOTBALL
Brockport 41, Hartwick 14
The Hawks dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in conference play with a 41-14 loss to Brockport on Saturday. The Golden Eagles led 20-0 at the half and were up 34-0 in the fourth quarter before the Hawks got on the board with a pair of late touchdowns.
Jason Garcia threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for Hartwick, finding Justice Mansfield-Beaulieu for 34 yards and Jack Shannon for 23 yards.
Garcia finished 22-for-53 for 227 yards with the two TDs and two interceptions. Mansfield-Beaulie had 61 yards on three catches while Justin LoBasso had seven catches for 46 yards. Hartwick was outgained 452-226 in the loss as the Hawks were held to minus one yard rushing.
Hartwick will be at home on Saturday when it hosts St. John Fisher College at 2:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta 3, Oswego 2
The Red Dragons kept their SUNYAC playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 victory at home versus Oswego on Saturday.
Morgan Fleming led the way with a pair of goals while teammate Sophia Little contributed a goal and an assist.
Kristy Campana made four saves in net to pick up the win.
Oneonta (3-10 overall, 2-3 conference) will conclude its regular season when it visits New Paltz on Tuesday.
Hartwick 4, Nazareth 0
The Hartwick field hockey team secured the second seed in the Empire 8 tournament with a 4-0 victory over Nazareth on Saturday.
Sydney Gagnon scored twice for the Hawks while Lex Matarazzo and Julie Ruzzi also found the back of the net.
Hartwick (10-4 overall, 6-1 conference) will face Morrisville on Thursday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick 3, Alfred 2
The Hawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Alfred in five sets on Saturday by game scores of 17-25, 11-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11.
Hartwick’s top performers in the victory were Kayley Ericson (19 assists, three digs, one block), Staecia Silofau (11 kills, eight digs, two blocks), Braelyn Hornick (22 assists, seven digs), Kaileigh Brandow (13 digs, three kills), Kailee Muscarello (11 digs), and Toria Betelak (10 kills).
Hartwick (17-2 overall, 7-1 conference) has a doubleheader on Saturday against Baruch College and SUNY Oneonta.
SUNY Geneseo 3, SUNY Oneonta 0
The Oneonta volleyball team lost in straight sets to Geneseo on Saturday by scores of 25-20, 25-15, 25-12.
The loss eliminated the Red Dragons (4-17 overall, 3-6 conference) from earning the final spot in the SUNYAC Tournament. Ashanti Davis led Oneonta with seven kills.
SWIMMING
The Hartwick swim teams were in action on Saturday in a dual meet held at Moyer Pool. The Hawks went a combined 5-1, with the men going a perfect 3-0 and the women going 2-1.
Mikey Schultz was a triple winner for the Hawks with victories in the 100 and 200 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
Hartwick had several double winners including Brady Haradon (500 free, 1000 free), Colin Leonard (100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke), Diallo Marshall (50 free, 100 free), and Gabe Castro (one meter diving, three meter diving) on the men’s side, and Joelle Ocheltree (500 free, 1000 free) on the women’s side.
Other Hartwick individual winners included Dawson Tupponce (200 free) and Avyanna Chavez-Rodrigues (50 free). The Hartwick men added wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
