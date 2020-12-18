Local girls basketball talent continues to flock to Morrisville

SUNY Morrisville’s women’s basketball team gets verbal commitments from a trio of Section IV athletes.
Olivia Brunner of Downsville, Carli Pardee of South Kortright and Delimar Vega-Haley of Worcester have all verbally committed to the SUNY Morrisville women’s basketball team according to Head Coach Erin Skaradek.
“We’ve had a lot of success in the past with our previous players from that area,” said Skaradek. “They’re coming from good programs, they’re well coached, they’re coming in with fundamental skills that we need them to have in order to play for us, play at the next level. Between Liv, Deli and Carli, they all offer and bring something different to the table in their own way.”
Brunner led the 2019 Downsville Eagles with 21.3 points per game, 11.4 rebounds per game and 4.3 steals per game while earning Daily Star girls basketball all-area honors and All-Delaware League First Team.
Pardee was named to The Daily Star’s girls basketball all-area team and the All-Delaware League First Team after averaging 11.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 4.5 steals per game and 2.6 assists per game for the Rams.
Vega-Haley earned 2019 Daily Star girls basketball all-area team honors and All-Tri-Valley League First Team honors while averaging 14.8 points per game for the Wolverines.
“I was excited about all three of them, to be honest with you. Probably the most exciting thing about all three of them is they’re really good kids,” Skaradek said. “Certainly they’re going to help us on the basketball court, they all have their strengths in certain areas and we’re excited about that; but they all are just really, really good kids. They come from good families, they’re hardworking kids and I think they’re going to bring a lot of character to our program.”
Like the rest of New York state, the trio’s senior basketball season is in limbo after multiple postponements of “high-risk” high school athletics because of rising COVID-19 cases throughout the state. In early December, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that all state winter championships were canceled and all sports deemed “high-risk” were postponed without a start date, citing a previously proposed Jan. 4 start date as not viable with COVID-19 numbers rising.
Skaradek said that recruiting in the COVID era has been both advantageous and challenging for the program. On one hand, with SUNY Morrisville’s basketball season canceled, the coaching staff has been able to focus entirely on recruiting for next season. On the other hand, that recruiting hasn’t included in-person visits, instead consisting of FaceTime, phone and zoom calls, as well as game film, Skaradek said.
“It’s definitely been tricky and different, but it’s paid off. At this point we actually have six commitments with freshmen and one transfer for next year, three of them being from the Section IV area,” Skaradek said.
“Picking a school is a tough decision. It’s the next four years of your life and it’s an expensive one. So, I feel for these kids that have to make college choices without having the ability to visit a campus,” she continued.
In the past five years, Mustang teams have included numerous Section IV athletes, including Tori Rockefeller, Savannah Hobbie, Taylor Colone-Microni, Marissa Woodard and Jordan Anderson.
Skaradek said Morrisville’s similarities to many Section IV towns and schools give the team an advantage when recruiting athletes whose academic interests align with programs the school offers. She also cited WCDO broadcaster Nate Lull as a helpful connection in recruiting Section IV athletes. Skaradek said that Lull is a good talent evaluator and he helps bring attention to local athletes who are not on the Mustangs’ radar.
“At the end of the day we can have all the talent in the world, but if we don’t have good kids with good leadership and good work ethic and those kinds of things than none of that stuff matters,” Skaradek said. “The more kids we get from that area, the more appealing we are to future kids from Section IV.”
