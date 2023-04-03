The SUNY Oneonta softball team swept SUNY Cobleskill in Saturday’s doubleheader, winning by scores of 11-1 and 5-4. The Red Dragons hit five home runs in the two contests, with three of those long balls coming from Megan Palmatier.
Oneonta opened the first game with back-to-back-to-back solo homers in the first inning by Julia Serena, Victoria Hussey, and Palmatier. Palmatier would hit another solo homer in the third inning.
Gianna Cancelleri added two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Marissa Dionisio earned the win by striking out seven in five innings of work.
In the second game, Oneonta scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the win. Palmatier tied things up 4-4 with another solo homer, and Adriana Fiori scored the winning run on a Cobleskill error. Fiori finished with three hits in the win.
Angelina Scalere was the winning pitcher after tossing three and a third scoreless innings of relief in which she struck out five and allowed just two hits and no walks.
Oneonta was 5-10-1 entering Monday’s doubleheader against RPI.
SUNY Oneonta 2, Vassar 0 (Sunday) Vassar 8, SUNY Oneonta 3 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team split its weekend series against Vassar, losing 8-3 on Saturday and winning 2-0 on Sunday.
Devin Rooney pitched seven scoreless innings in Sunday’s victory, striking out four while allowing just six hits and two walks. Tom Roefaro closed things out with a two-inning save in which he retired all six batters faced.
Nate Guillen scored in the first inning on a Vassar error and Bradley Turn scored in the second on a wild pitch.
Oneonta had a 13-game winning streak snapped in Saturday’s loss. Vassar scored six unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to overcome an early deficit.
Joe Ottaviano had a three-hit game for the Red Dragons while Nate Guillen cracked a two-run homer in the second inning.
The Red Dragons’ record was 16-4 entering Monday’s game against SUNY Cobleskill.
Hartwick 17, Medaille 11 (Sunday)
Hartwick’s women’s lacrosse team overcame an early 3-1 deficit to cruise past Medaille 17-11 on Sunday.
Elle Stringer and Kristen Vaccarelli each scored four goals for the Lady Hawks while Hanna Goodreau and Claudia Pollaro both finished with three tallies. Emily Madigan added two goals.
Goalie Maddi Morrison finished with seven saves in the victory.
Hartwick (7-1 overall, 1-0 Empire 8) will visit Russell Sage on Wednesday.
SUNY Oneonta 19, Buffalo State 7 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse team jumped out to an early lead against Buffalo State on Saturday and never looked back in a 19-7 victory. The Red Dragons led 7-2 after the first quarter and 12-3 at halftime.
Five different Oneonta players scored multiple goals, with Megan Foiles’ five-goal performance leading the way. Lauren Mancini, meanwhile, scored four times, Margaret Byrne had three goals, and Cassidy Moore and Marissa Evans each scored twice. Courtney Gallagher made seven saves in net and Jennifer Tumino added another in relief.
Oneonta (4-5 overall, 3-0 SUNYAC) will be at SUNY Cortland on Tuesday.
SUNY Oneonta 8, SUNY Brockport 5 (Saturday)
SUNY Oneonta men’s lacrosse team notched its fifth straight win on Saturday by downing SUNY Brockport 8-5.
Jamie O’Neil netted a hat trick for the Red Dragons while Evan Kelly scored twice. Jesse Alfano St. John, Matthew Krieg, and Owen Vail each scored in the win as well. Harrison Boukas picked up the win in goal by making eight saves.
The Red Dragons (6-2 overall, 2-0 SUNYAC) will visit Oswego State next Saturday.
RIT 5, Hartwick 4 (Sunday)
The Hartwick women’s tennis team fell to RIT 5-4 on Sunday in its return to the court for the spring portion of its schedule.
All four of Hartwick’s victories came in singles play: Phoebe Olson (6-2, 6-0), Jade Killikelly (6-4, 6-3), Colleen Marsh (6-3, 5-7, 6-0) and Lily Vanuga (6-3, 6-2).
Hartwick will visit Ithaca on Wednesday.
Rochester 8, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Sunday) TCNJ 9, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women dropped a pair of matches this past weekend weekend against The College of New Jersey and Rochester, respectively.
Maxie Karen provided the lone victory of the weekend for the Red Dragons, winning 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in fourth singles.
Oneonta will be at Union on Thursday.
