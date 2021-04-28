Longtime SUNY Oneonta athletic director to retire

SUNY Oneonta athletic director Tracey Ranieri announced Wednesday that she will be retiring in June after 30 years at her post, according to a media release from the college.
Ranieri, a Schenevus native, started at SUNY Oneonta as women's soccer coach in 1991 before working her way into a variety of leadership roles at the college and beyond.
Ranieri attended Ithaca College, where she earned a bachelor's degree while while excelling on the soccer field, becoming the women's soccer program's first All-American. She was inducted into the Section VI Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Ithaca College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.
As SUNY Oneonta women's soccer coach from 1991 to 2006, Ranieri and her teams had great success, with 14 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, including a Division III National Championship in 2003. Ranierie was named the SUNY Athletic Conference's top coach five times and won national Coach of the Year honors during the 2003 title run.
After being named athletic director in 2007, she received the Athletic Director of the Year award from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2014, and named to the NCAA Division III Management Council from 2013-2016, serving as its chair in 2015-2016. In 2016, she was named to the NCAA Board of Governors Ad Hoc Committee to Promote Cultural Diversity & Equity.
The college credited Ranieri with a range of behind-the-scenes improvements on campus that made the college a welcoming host venue, such as expanding the turf fields and upgrading the baseball and softball facilities. She was also praised for maintaining student-athletes' focus on academics, with SUNY Oneonta athletes achieving higher grade-point-averages than the general student body during her tenure. In 2007, the City of Oneonta's Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights honored Ranieri with its Trailblazer Award.
"Tracey Ranieri's passion and commitment to the success of student-athletes has been the center focus of her work as SUNY Oneonta's Athletic Director," Dr. Jennifer Bueche, the college's faculty athletic representative, said in the release. "I know that I speak for so many when I say that she will be sorely missed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.