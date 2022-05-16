The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced its all-conference baseball teams on Monday. Michael Losak and Noah Frasca of SUNY Oneonta each earned a spot on the All-SUNYAC Second Team.
Losak was an all-conference pick for the second straight season as a pitcher. He finished with a 4-5 record, a 3.44 ERA, and 82 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings.
Frasca earned his first all-conference honor as the Red Dragons’ catcher. He sported a .233 batting average while making just one error in 164 total chances behind the plate.
