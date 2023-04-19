Lauren Mancini’s overtime goal gave the SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse team a 12-11 comeback victory over Plattsburgh State Wednesday.
The Red Dragons trailed 11-6 entering the fourth quarter before scoring five straight goals in a nine-minute span to send the game into OT. Cassidy Moore netted the tying goal with just over a minute left in regulation before Mancini ended things at the 4:29 mark.
Mancini finished with six goals in the victory for Oneonta while Moore and Mason Benvenuto each scored twice. Oneonta goalie Courtney Gallagher finished with eight saves.
The Red Dragons (5-8 overall, 4-3 SUNYAC) will host Oswego on Saturday.
Hamilton 16, SUNY Oneonta 9 (Tuesday)
SUNY Oneonta’s men’s lacrosse team fell at home to Hamilton 16-9 Tuesday.
The Red Dragons led 4-1 in the first quarter and 7-5 early in the second, but Hamilton responded with eight unanswered goals to pull away in the win.
Owen Vail led Oneonta’s offense with a hat trick while Jamie O’Neil netted two goals. Also scoring for the Red Dragons were Matthew Krieg, Evan Kelly, Sam Haita and Connor Gallagher. Goalie Harrison Boukas made 27 saves in the losing effort.
Oneonta (7-4) will host rival SUNY Cortland on Saturday.
SUNY Oneonta 6, Ramapo 3 (Tuesday)
The SUNY Oneonta men’s tennis team concluded its conference slate Tuesday with a 6-3 victory over Ramapo College.
The Red Dragons took two out of the three doubles matches thanks to wins by August LePique and William Schmid (8-3) and Joshua Mann and Noah Khair (8-3).
In singles play, LePique (6-0, 6-1), Jacob Dornsife (6-3, 6-0), Khair (6-3, 6-4) and Mann (6-0, 6-4) all notched victories.
Oneonta (7-10 overall, 2-2 NJAC) will host Union on Thursday.
