Basildon, England and Oneonta are separated by an ocean and more than 3,500 miles. But both places have been foundational in the life of Syracuse men’s soccer coach Ian McIntyre.
The former is where he was born and raised and where he fell in love with the game. The latter is where he came to chase his dream of being a part of that game at the highest level.
It’s also the place where the most important moments in his life have happened.
“Oneonta’s been an extremely important part of my life, in my development as a coach,” McIntyre said. “But bigger than that, it’s where I got married to my wife Jennifer. My daughter was born at Fox Hospital. Oneonta’s a central part of who we are.”
Who McIntyre is now is the coach of the reigning NCAA Champion Orange. About to begin his 14th season as the head coach at Syracuse, McIntyre is hoping to follow up a 2022 campaign that saw him lead his team to the program’s first national championship after defeating Indiana in a penalty shootout in the title game in January.
The last seven months — which included a trip to Washington, D.C. along with other title-winning teams in other sports — have been a victory lap for the program and the school as a whole.
“It’s really flown by,” McIntyre said. “It’s been fun to watch our community here at Syracuse University, Central New York, really kind of enjoy it. As coaches we tend to move on and worry about the next time, and hopefully my staff and players and the fans have been able to enjoy the journey we went on through the season and the ultimate success of returning to Syracuse with a national championship.”
While he reached the summit of soccer success in Syracuse, McIntyre’s beginnings in the game can be traced right back here to Oneonta.
McIntyre was hardly alone in his love for the game growing up in soccer-mad England. But a visit from the Hartwick coaching staff in the spring of 1992 started his trajectory towards the U.S.
A subsequent visit to Oneonta and the Hartwick campus resulted in McIntyre’s decision to study and play his college ball in America.
“I fell in love with the school and the people and came back that August and that was kind of the start of the American journey, the American adventure and obviously my connections to Oneonta,” McIntyre said.
As one might expect, there was quite an adjustment for an 18-year-old McIntyre as he left his home and his family to come overseas to a brand new environment. But he said the connections he made at Hartwick not only helped ease that transition during his time as a student-athlete, but also led to friendships that have endured through the years.
“They would be my teammates, my classmates, my housemates, would then go on to be the best man in my wedding, people that would be in my wedding party, people that are still closely connected to my family,” McIntyre said about his Hartwick days. “Yes, it was a big moment but it was obviously an important moment that would be the next stage of the journey, leaving home, leaving my family and creating a new one here in the States.”
On the field, McIntyre established himself as one of the best players in program history, earning All-America honors in his senior season of 1995, the President’s Senior Scholar Athlete Award, the 1995-96 Hartwick Male Athlete of the Year award and eventually induction into the Hartwick Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.
Upon graduation, McIntyre immediately made the transition to the sideline, working as an assistant coach at Fairfield University for three seasons.
In 1999, he earned his first head coaching job at the age of 24 in, of all places, Oneonta. But he would be patrolling the sideline on the other side of West Street for SUNY Oneonta (then Oneonta State).
“SUNY Oneonta was a very important part of my coaching education,” McIntyre said. “Made a lot of mistakes, no doubt, but had a chance to continue to grow during that time.”
After posting a 36-28-7 record in four seasons at SUCO, McIntyre got the chance to head back across the street and coach his alma mater in 2003.
Taking the reins from his former coach Jim Lennox, McIntyre led the Hawks to double-digit wins in four of his seven seasons, including an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2005.
It was in 2010 when Syracuse came calling. While McIntyre was sad to leave his adopted hometown of Oneonta, he knew he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to coach at the pinnacle of college athletics.
“It’s difficult to leave your alma mater and Hartwick had, and has, a very special place in my heart,” he said. “But the challenge of competing in a big conference… it was just a challenge at the right time with a young family.
“It was a real opportunity,” he added. “We struggled the first couple years. But it’s been a very rewarding challenge that eventually culminated in a national championship. But there were a lot of ups and downs along the way.”
After winning only five games combined in his first two seasons, McIntyre led the Orange to a stunning 11-win improvement in 2012 and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse would add additional trips to the NCAA tourney in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019, with 2015’s squad making it all the way to the Final Four.
After the COVID-shortened year of 2020 and a disappointing 8-8-2 mark in 2021, the Orange came back in 2022 to go 19-2-4 and capture their elusive first national title.
One of the benefits of coaching at a premium program like Syracuse is the ability to recruit talent not just from all over the country but from all over the world. The Orange’s 2022 title-winning roster featured players from Canada, Germany, Costa Rica, Ghana, Italy, Japan and Sweden.
Having been a fish-out-of-water himself 30 years ago, McIntyre is able to connect with his international players to create a diverse team dynamic based on character rather than talent.
“I’ve always, from both SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick as well, enjoyed having a diverse locker room,” he said. “Soccer’s a world sport, so there’s the ability to attract student-athletes from around the world as well as around this country. We’re looking for the right caliber talent-wise certainly, but the right character to fit into who we are here at Syracuse. That was true at Oneonta and Hartwick as well.”
The Orange will have their first exhibition match Saturday against Canisius, with the regular season opener taking place Thursday, Aug. 24 against Providence.
As Syracuse opens the season as the number one ranked team in the country, McIntyre is less concerned about repeating as national champions than he is with continuing a journey of self-improvement using the lessons he learned in Oneonta all those years ago.
“It’s a new year; we’re not trying to protect anything,” he said. “It’s can we look to do something really audacious, something special and see if we can have another wonderful year in ‘23.”
