NAC adds swimming and diving championships

The North Atlantic Conference announced on Thursday, March 11 that it has added men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships.
Five member institutions (SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Delhi, Cazenovia College, Maine Maritime Academy and Husson University) will compete in the conference’s 17th and 18th championship event offerings.
“We are thrilled to expand opportunities for student athletes as our membership grows,” NAC commissioner Marcella Zalot said via a media release. “Men’s and women’s swimming and diving is a perfect addition to NAC championships.”
A three-day championship meet is planned for the first week of February in 2022 and will feature morning preliminary heats and evening finals.
“We are eager to sponsor another winter sport and provide a home conference for these student athletes and coaches,” Zalot said.
This year, in lieu of a championship event, the NAC will hold a virtual invitational because of COVID-19 concerns.
The invitational will from from Friday, March 12, to Sunday, March 14, at each team’s home pool. Results will then be combined to determine overall placing and scoring.
“We are excited to race this weekend in the virtual NAC Invitational,” said Bruce Babin Husson head coach.
“I appreciate the support and efforts of our athletic directors and the NAC leadership to afford us and the other NAC teams an opportunity to compete during this abbreviated season,” he added.
The invitational features 20 total events including five relays, 13 individual races, and 1-meter diving. Each team will hold two sessions over the weekend, with start times established to accommodate their own facility and student athlete needs.
SUNY Delhi will compete in the women’s 100-yard IM, women’s and men’s 100-yard backstroke, women’s 100-yard butterfly, women’s and men’s 100-yard freestyle, women’s 50-yard butterfly, men’s 100-yard backstroke and women’s and men’s 50-yard freestyle.
All of the Broncos’ events will be live streamed on the school’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.