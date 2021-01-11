The North Atlantic Conference, of which SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Delhi are members, announced on Jan. 11 that it has canceled the conference basketball season and introduced a virtual swimming and diving event.
Citing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAC presidents’ council determined a regular or postseason basketball schedule with members across three states would not be “feasible.”
“We appreciate the hard work done by athletics administrators, athletic trainers, and conference office staff to develop schedule options and safety protocols with respect to contesting a conference basketball season,” Presidents’ Council Chair and UMaine-Presque Isle President Ray Rice said in a media release.
“The Council ultimately determined the safest course of action is to allow each school to provide competitive opportunities for student athletes in a way that works best for each campus,” he continued.
In November, the presidents council adopted tentative plans to conduct men’s and women’s basketball and swimming and diving during the spring semester, but left the issue to be revisited in January. In the conference’s previous plan, basketball was scheduled to begin Jan. 29.
Despite the NAC’s decision to cancel the conference men’s and women’s basketball season, schools will still have the discretion to play games under the newly adopted common safety practices for competition and NCAA guidelines on health and safety.
The NAC also postponed the conference’s first official Swimming and Diving Championship until next winter. Instead, the NAC announced it will hold its first-ever virtual invitational on March 13 and 14. The five sponsoring institutions will compete regionally, or in their own pools, and provide results virtually to determine overall event winners and team champions.
An in-person three-day Swimming and Diving Championship is scheduled next year, on February 4-6.
“As disappointing as this decision is for our student-athletes, at this time it was the right call to make and plan for spring sports. We are grateful to work with such a cohesive group like the NAC to come to an agreement in a timely manner and communicate it with our students well in advance prior to the Spring 2021 semester,” SUNY Delhi Athletic Director Bob Backus said in a media release.
“We may now focus our attention towards conducting a safe outdoor spring sports season with regards to SUNY and NCAA protocols. SUNY Delhi remains committed to the care of every student-athlete, and working with our partner schools on offering the best quality experience possible during these challenging times,” he continued.
Previously, the presidents’ council endorsed plans to play fall sports in the spring semester. Fall sports in the NAC include men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s golf, and women’s tennis.
Although men’s golf and women’s tennis are typically NAC fall sports, they are NCAA championship events and NAC championships have been scheduled in the spring for them.
Previously NAC approved spring sports schedules and championships remain in place. Spring sports include baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and men’s tennis.
The presidents’ council will meet in mid-to-late February to make any further adjustments to its sports seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.