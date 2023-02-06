The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat Oswego State 62-48 on the road Saturday.
Meg Nardelli scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Red Dragons while also adding six rebounds in the win. Olivia Dobrovosky registered 12 points and seven rebounds, and Clara Culeton finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Oneonta (15-6 overall, 10-4 SUNYAC) will be at home against SUNY Brockport on Friday.
Alfred 59, Hartwick 48 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women fell to Alfred 59-48 at home on Saturday.
Sareena DiCerbo finished with 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Hawks, while Meghan Perry had eight points and 11 rebounds and Morgan Perry notched seven points and nine rebounds.
Hartwick (6-13 overall, 4-9 Empire 8) will be at home against Russell Sage on Tuesday.
Oswego State 58, SUNY Oneonta 51 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team fell to Oswego state 58-51 on the road Saturday.
Frankie Williams recorded a double-double off the bench for the Red Dragons, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Elsewhere, Caleb Brown had 12 points and six rebounds while Daniel Derice had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Oneonta (13-8 overall, 9-5 SUNYAC) will host SUNY Brockport on Friday.
Alfred 80, Hartwick 74 (Saturday)
The Hartwick men dropped a tight 80-74 contest to Alfred at home on Saturday.
Cooper Francis was the Hawks’ leading scorer with 19 points while also adding seven rebounds. Elsewhere, Kevin Felasco scored 17 points, Bobby Connors netted 15, and Jeremiah Boateng had eight points and nine rebounds.
Hartwick (6-13 overall, 5-8 Empire 8) will host Russell Sage on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.