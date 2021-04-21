Two local athletes now competing for SUNY Delhi earned weekly honors this week.
Oxford Academy graduate Katelyn Ingraham was named the North Atlantic Conference’s Field Athlete of the Week after winning the triple jump at the Bronco Classic in Delhi on April 17 with a mark of 9.39 meters. Ingraham, a sophomore veterinary science major, also placed third in the long jump with a mark of 4.07 meters. She only got to compete once last year before the COVID pandemic interrupted her freshman season.
Charlotte Valley graduate Kayla Beers was named the school’s female Bronco of the Week on Tuesday after hitting a walkoff RBI double to cap a 6-5 Broncos rally against Cazenovia on Monday.
Beers finished 2-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the game.
Beers, a sophomore liberal arts major, also batted 3-for-4 with one double and one RBI in the series opening game at SUNY Cobleskill last Tuesday.
