On Feb. 19, the North Atlantic Conference, of which SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Delhi are members, announced its 2020 All-Academic team.
The NAC All-Academic team is the largest in conference history with 769 members. Of the 769 student athletes recognized, 51 attend SUNY Cobleskill and 45 attend SUNY Delhi.
SUNY Cobleskill local athletes who earned recognition are Sierra Perry (Gilboa), Anna Post (Bovina Center), Gabrielle Ryan (Downsville) and Sarah Bates (Cobleskill).
SUNY Delhi local athletes who earned recognition are Aidan Cutting (Unadilla), Alexa DuBois (Hobart), Alanna Ruchar (Delhi), Carissa Crandall (Walton), and Morgan Condon (Walton).
To qualify for the All-Academic team, NAC member institutions are required to identify students who are active members of their teams with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
The Fall 2020 NAC All-Academic Team recognizes student athletes who practiced or competed during the fall semester in any of the following sports: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, and women’s volleyball.
The NAC has two all-academic teams per year which are announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters. In non-COVID years, only student athletes who compete in sports with a fall conference championship are eligible for the fall all-academic team, and the spring team includes only those who compete in sports with winter or spring conference championships. This year, because of non-traditional NCAA seasons, student athletes are eligible for both fall and spring recognition.
Typical seasons are 18 or 19 weeks in the fall, winter, or spring, but because of COVID-19, teams are able to practice or play for 114 days over the course of the academic year.
The NAC’s 12 schools include SUNY Canton, Cazenovia College, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Delhi, UMaine-Farmington, Husson University, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Maine Maritime Academy, SUNY Poly, UMaine-Presque Isle, and Thomas College.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) competes as an associate member in men’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s tennis making the school’s athletes available for all-academic recognition.
