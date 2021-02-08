Six former SUNY Oneonta athletes were named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference Women’s Track and Field All-Decade Team on Feb. 8.
Oneonta’s honorees on the 65 woman team--selected by the SUNYAC’s conference sports information directors — include Liz Maziejka ‘11, Lauren Brunetto ‘12, Alyssa Drapeau ‘16, Meghan Serdock ‘17, Rachael Shine ‘17 and Kayla Clohessy ‘18. Drapeau and Shine were also selected to the SUNYAC Cross Country All-Decade Team which was announced in early January.
Maziejka ran for the Red Dragons from 2008 to 2011 primarily as an intermediate hurdler. She was a two-time national qualifier, three-time SUNYAC champion, three-time All-Conference honoree and eight-time SUNYAC medalist. She was also a two-time SUNYAC All-Academic Team honoree.
In 2010, Maziejka finished seventh in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA outdoor championship earning her All-America honors.
Brunetto ran for Oneonta from 2008 to 2012 primarily as a middle-distance runner. She was a five-time indoor national qualifier, two-time All-American and SUNYAC All-Academic Team member.
In 2011, Brunetto was the ECAC Division III indoor 800-meter champion.
Brunetto was a four-time SUNYAC champion, seven-time medalist and three time All-Conference performer; she holds the Red Dragon record in the 600-meter (1:37.25), as well as the third fastest program time in both the 800-meter (2:13.76) and 1000-meter (3:04.35).
Drapeau was a two-time SUNYAC champion and two-time NCAA qualifier running for the Red Dragons from 2013 to 2016.
In 2015, Drapeau won the conference championship outdoor 5K. The following year, she won the conference championship outdoor 10K.
As a senior, Drapeau qualified for both the indoor and outdoor NCAA championships. She was a two-time United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honoree, four-time SUNYAC All-Conference honoree and five-time conference championship medalist.
Drapeau owns the Red Dragons indoor 5K record (17:19.61) and outdoor 10K record (35:15.95).
Serdock competed from 2013 to 2017 and is the most decorated woman in program history, with three All-America honors and four SUNYAC championships.
Serdock was a four-time national qualifier, earning berths twice during both the indoor and outdoor seasons. She won both the SUNYAC weight throw title and hammer title twice, on the way to her four conference championships; In 2016, she also won the ECAC Division III championship hammer throw.
Serdock was a six-time SUNYAC All-Conference honoree, two-time All-Academic team honoree and four-time USTFCCCA All-Region performer.
In 2017, Serdock set the SUNYAC championship meet record in hammer throw (66.68 meters); she also holds Red Dragons women’s program records in weight throw (18.59 meters) and hammer throw (58.07 meters).
Shine competed for Oneonta from 2013 to 2017.
Shine was a nine-time national qualifier and seven-time USTFCCCA All-Region performer. At the conference level she was a nine-time SUNYAC champion, seven-time medalist and four-time All-Conference honoree. She was also named the Most Outstanding Female Track Athlete of the Meet at the 2015 and 2016 indoor championships.
Shine holds the SUNYAC indoor record in the 800 (2:10.25) and outdoor record in the 1500 (4:27.16); she also holds conference championship meet marks for the indoor 800 (2:13.50) and mile (4:48.52), as well as outdoor 800 (2:10.02).
Shine holds Red Dragon indoor program records in the 800, 3K and distance medley relay; she also holds the outdoor records in the 800, 1500 and 3K, as well as the 4X800 and 4X400-meter relays.
In 2016, Shine was the SUNYAC Cross Country Scholar Athlete of the Year. In 2017 she was the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence recipient.
Clohessy competed mainly as a long jumper for the Red Dragons from 2014 to 2018, earning three All-American honors.
Clohessy qualified for the NCAA championships five times while competing for Oneonta. In 2016, she captured the SUNYAC indoor title in long jump.
Clohessy was also a two-time SUNYAC All-Conference honoree, three-time medalist and two-time All-Region honoree for her top-5 performances in the Atlantic Region.
Clohessy owns Red Dragons program records in the indoor (18’-11 ¼”) and outdoor (19’-3 ¼”) long jump, as well as the fourth best time in the 60-meter hurdles (9.37).
In 2018, Clohessy received the Dr. Delores Bogard Award, the highest honor a SUNYAC female student-athlete can earn. She was also inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society and was a three-time USTFCCCA Scholar Athlete.
