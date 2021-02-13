SUCO alumna Price named to All-Decade team

On Feb. 3, SUNY Oneonta alumna Lyteshia Price was selected to the State University of New York women's basketball All-Decade team.
Price was one of 15 players selected to the conference's team by the SUNYAC sports information directors. The team features players who played from 2009 to 2020.
Price played for the Red Dragons from 2012 to 2016 — starting every game during that span.
In 2016, price was named SUNYAC Player of the Year, First Team SUNYAC All-Conference player, Women's Basketball Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-American and D3hoops.com All-Region First Team.
Overall, Price is sixth all-time in Red Dragons scoring (1,097 points) and second in rebounds (727 rebounds); she is the only women's player in program history to eclipse both marks. Price also ranks sixth all-time in made free throws (216) and blocks (101), as well as seventh all-time in steals (193) and three-point (117) baskets.
