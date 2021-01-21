On Jan. 13 the State University of New York Athletic Conference announced its field hockey player of the decade and All-Decade field hockey team, honoring five SUNY Oneonta alumnae.
Ainsley Stoll ‘11, Ashley Johnson ‘13, Ashley Morgan ‘14, Andrea Day ‘15 and Carissa Warren ‘19 were all named as members of the SUNYAC field hockey all-decade team, while Morgan was named player of the decade.
“Ashley (Morgan) took the field hockey program to new heights during her three years here,” Women’s Lacrosse Head Coach Kelly Kingsbury said in a media release.
“She was one of the most talented, humble, well-rounded student athletes I have had the privilege to coach. She was the best teammate and always put everything she had into everyday on and off the field. To this day we still reference her rocket corner strike and her amazing ability to eliminate any opponent with ease. She was such a fun player to watch play and a dream to coach,” she continued.
After transferring to Oneonta in her sophomore year, Morgan led the team to its best three-year stretch of winning in a decade (38-22) on her way to three All-America honors, becoming the only player in program history to earn the distinction more than twice.
Three times, Morgan earned All-SUNYAC, First Team All-Region and SUNYAC All-Tournament honors.
In three seasons, Morgan ranks 10th all-time in program history in points (94) and second all-time in assists (32), including 12 in 2011 and 2012.
Day played for the Red Dragons from 2011 to 2014 capping her time with the program as a National Field Hockey Coaches Association Second Team All-American in her senior season.
Day was the 2014 SUNYAC Player of the Year, along with a three-time All Conference honoree, two-time First Team conference honoree and 2011 conference Rookie of the Year honoree; she was also a two-time NFHCA All-Region selection.
In 2014, Day posted a single-season program record in points (40); she also ranks fourth all-time in program history in goals (51) and points (124).
Off the field, Day was a two-time NFHCA Scholar Athlete and SUNYAC All-Academic Team along with a Commissioner’s List honoree. She was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society and was awarded the 2014-15 SUNYAC Chancellor’s Award in field hockey.
Day was Oneonta’s nominee for the 2015 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
In her four-years playing for the Red Dragons, Stoll was a four-time SUNYAC All-Conference selection, three-time NFHCA All-Region Team selection and 2009 conference player of the year.
In 2010, Stoll posted the fourth most points (49) and third most goals (22) in a single-season for the Red Dragons; she also ranks third all-time in Red Dragon history in points (132) and second in goals (60).
Stoll was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society while also being named a three-time NFHCA Scholar Athlete and SUNYAC All-Academic Team, as well as a two-time Commissioner’s List selection.
Johnson started 75 out of 77 games for the Red Dragons, finishing with 14 goals, 24 assists (third all-time) and 52 points.
In her senior season, Johnson earned NFHCA Third Team All-America honors and First Team All-Region honors, to go along with two SUNYAC All-Conference selections, including a first team appearance in 2012.
Three times, Johnson earned NFHCA Scholar Athlete honors, SUNYAC All-Academic Team honors and Commissioner’s List honors. She was also inducted into Chi Alpha National College Athlete Honor Society.
Warren started every game for the Red Dragons from 2015 to 2018. In 72 total games Warren totaled 12 goals, 18 assists and 42 points.
Warren earned SUNYAC All-Conference honors four times, three of which were first team. She was also a three-time NFHCA All-Region selection and played in the 2018 NFHCA Senior All-Star game.
Warren was named to the SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll twice while also being inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma.
