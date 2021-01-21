The State University of New York announced its women’s soccer all-decade team on Jan. 14, featuring five former SUNY Oneonta players.
Kayla Brantmeyer ‘13, Dana ‘12 and Karly DeSimone ‘14, Krystal Scott ‘15 and Seaver Lipshie ‘20 were named to the 33 player team, which is composed of players from the past decade and was selected by the SUNYAC Sports Information Directors.
In 2010, Brantmeyer, Dana and Karly DeSimone played on the SUNYAC championship team that advanced to the NCAA tournament round of 16. Karly DeSimone was also featured on the Red Dragons 2013 conference championship team that won one NCAA tournament game.
Karly DeSimone was a four-time SUNYAC All-Conference selection, three-time SUNYAC All-Tournament Team selection, 2013 tournament Most Valuable Player, 2013 SUNYAC Player of the Year and 2010 SUNYAC Rookie of the Year.
DeSimone was also named, 2013 Eastern College Athletic Conference Upstate New York Offensive Player of the Year, ECAC Upstate All-Star Team twice, and was a two-time All-Region honoree.
DeSimone started 80 of 82 games for the Red Dragons posting 22 goals (eight of which were game-winners), 13 assists for 57 points.
Brantmeyer started 70 of 76 games for the Red Dragons on her way to scoring 20 goals (six of which were game-winners), seven assists for 47 points.
Brantmeyer was named the 2009 SUNYAC Rookie of the Year, 2012 SUNYAC Player of the Year, while earning two-time SUNYAC All-Conference and two-time National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-Region Team honors.
Dana DeSimone started 84 games for the Red Dragons from 2009 to 2011 on her way to amassing 57 points on 26 goals (11 game-winning goals) and five assists.
DeSimone was a three-time SUNYAC All-Conference selection, twice as a first team member, and a Second Team All-Region selection.
Scott started 61 of 65 games on defense for the Red Dragons from 2011 to 2014, leading the defense to 25 shutouts, while scoring one goal and contributing four assists.
Scott was the SUNYAC and ECAC Upstate New York Rookie of the Year in 2012, a two-time NSCAA All-Region honoree and SUNYAC All-Conference Team selection.
Lipshie started 60 of 63 games in the midfield for the Red Dragons from 2016 to 2019, scoring seven goals and 12 assists for 26 points.
Lipshie was a three-time SUNYAC All-Conference honoree and NSCAA Third Team All-Region honoree.
