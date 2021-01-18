The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced its men’s soccer All-Decade Team on Monday, highlighted by 12 former SUNY Oneonta players, including the conference’s player and coach of the decade.
Dylan Williams, class of 2016, and head coach Ian Byrne were named SUNYAC player and coach of the decade respectively. Rounding out the 33-man team, which is selected by the conference sports information directors, are Eric Fortier (class of 2013), Witman Hernandez (2020), Kevin Hoff (2018), Jonathan Kowalski (2012), Anthony Passiatore (2017), Vincent Pellegrino (2016), Cory Santangelo (2018), Dan Scott (2013), Jake Sutherland (2016), Jared Van Brunt 2016, and current player Roberto Ventura 2021.
“What a tremendous honor for Dylan, although it must have been a difficult process choosing him over a couple of our other candidates,” Byrne said in a media release. “Dylan ticked all the boxes and excelled in every area. His accomplishments speak loudly, but more importantly, he was a beloved figure around campus and always had time for his teammates.”
Fortier, Kowalski and Scott all played on the 2011 Red Dragons team that advanced to the national semifinals of the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time. While Hoff, Passiatore, Pellegrino, Santangelo, Sutherland, Van Brunt and Williams were all on back-to-back national semifinal teams for the Red Dragons.
“Dylan always had a smile on his face, except when I was beating him at racquetball, and was first in line to get involved in any athletics projects,” Byrne said. “Being modest, I am sure Dylan will say that he benefited from playing with some great players on one of our most successful eras in the college’s history, but he was certainly at the forefront of all those teams’ successes.”
Williams was a two time All-American, earning All-Region honors in 2013, then winning SUNYAC Player of the Year along with All-Region and First Team All-America honors in 2014 and All-Region and Second Team All-America in 2015.
Williams was a three-time First Team SUNYAC All-Conference selection, Eastern College Athletic Conference Upstate New York All-Star in 2013 and NCAA All-Tournament Team in 2014.
While playing for Oneonta, Williams started 70 out of 84 games, scoring 27 goals, 11 which were game-winning, and adding 16 assists for 70 points.
Byrne is in his 18th year as head coach of the men’s soccer program, where he served as an assistant for six years. Byrne has led the Red Dragons to a record of 153-37-25 while winning six SUNYAC titles, the most of any school in the SUNYAC for men’s soccer.
The Red Dragons have made eight NCAA tournament appearances under Byrne, appearing in the national semifinals in 2011, 2014 and 2015.
Byrne has been named SUNYAC Coach of the Year four times and East Region Coach of the Year twice. During his tenure Byrne has coached nine-All Americans, eight SUNYAC players of the year and five conference rookies of the year.
