Dylan Trombley scored 30 points to lead the SUNY Oneonta men's basketball team past Brockport 64-54 on Friday in the semifinals of the SUNYAC tournament at Oswego.
Trombley made five three-pointers while also finishing with seven rebounds and five steals in the victory.
Michael Ortale added a double-double performance with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Daniel Derice had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Jahidi Wallace was Brockport’s leading scorer with 17 points.
The win for the Red Dragons advances them into the championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. Oneonta will face the winner of Oswego and New Paltz.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The 2021-22 season for the SUNY Oneonta women's basketball team came to an end on Friday with a 69-52 loss to rival Cortland in the semifinals of the SUNYAC tournament.
A nearly eight-minute scoreless stretch in the fourth quarter proved fatal to the Red Dragons’ chances. Oneonta struggled offensively throughout the game, shooting just 29 percent from the field.
Olivia Dobrovosky had a double-double in the loss, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Molly Stephens also finished in double figures with 14 points to go along with four rebounds.
Casey Travers had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Cortland.
Oneonta's season ends with an overall record of 14-13.
