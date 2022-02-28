The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday with an 81-60 loss to top-seeded Oswego in the SUNYAC Championship Game.
The Red Dragons fell behind early 9-0, eventually trailed 38-19 at the half, and were never able to recover.
Michael Ortale led Oneonta with 15 points to go along with six rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were Frankie Williams and Kameron Hickey with 11 points each and Daniel Derice with 10 points
With the loss, Oneonta's season comes to an end at 18-9 while the Lakers earn the conference's automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament.
BASEBALL
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team dropped its doubleheader against Rutgers-Camden to open the 2022 season on Sunday. The Red Dragons lost 8-2 in the first game before falling 4-0 in game two.
Jake Barrett and Sean Liquori both had two hits and an RBI in the first contest. Liquori also took the loss on the mound after working two and a third innings out of the bullpen.
In game two, the Red Dragons were held to just three base hits. Matthew Petrossi worked two and two thirds scoreless innings in relief.
The Red Dragons will host SUNY Canton this weekend at Red Dragon Baseball Field. On Saturday, they will play one game at 2 p.m., and on Sunday they will play a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams competed in the SUNYAC Championships in Brockport over the weekend. The SUCO men finished fourth overall while the women placed fifth.
Aidan Kelly was the top Red Dragon performer on the men’s side, placing second in both the heptathlon and high jump. Kelly recorded personal bests in five of the seven heptathlon events.
Norberto Cervantes also earned a second-place finish in the weight throw.
Elsewhere, Luke Jarski was third in the 800 meter run, Eric Nieves was fifth in the 60 meter dash, Michael Carey was sixth in the pole vault, and Alex Mavros was sixth in the 60 meter hurdles.
On the women’s side, Isabella Fabrizio broke her own school record in the shot put with a toss of 42-03.75 that was good for second overall.
Also earning top finishes were Ejim Nnate (third in 60 meter hurdles), Hannah Jackson (fifth in weight throw), and Eva Zepeda (seventh in pole vault).
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta earned its first win in men’s lacrosse of the 2022 season on Saturday with a 13-6 victory over SUNY Maritime.
Dean Cannon led the Red Dragons with three goals and five points in the victory. Kieran Rowley (three) and Connor Gallagher (two) also had multi-goal games. Luke Mignoli, meanwhile, came up with 10 saves in net.
Oneonta will visit Skidmore on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Oneonta women's lacrosse team was downed by RPI 21-7 on Sunday in its 2022 season opener.
The Red Dragons fell behind 5-0 early and allowed six unanswered RPI goals in the second and third quarter.
Rachel Morris had a great game in the losing effort, scoring five of Oneonta’s seven goals. Megan Foiles and Margaret Byrne provided the other tallies.
SUCO will visit St. Lawrence on Saturday at 2 p.m.
TENNIS
The SUNY Oneonta tennis teams each dropped their season opening matches against TCNJ on the road on Sunday. The men fell 9-0 while the women lost 8-1.
Brianna Shaw earned the lone victory of the day for the Red Dragons with a 6-3, 6-0 win in sixth singles.
Both teams will be at Ithaca on Saturday with the women starting play at 10 a.m. and the men beginning at 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team wrapped up its season with a 13th place finish at the Mideast Regionals at Elizabethtown, Pa. this weekend.
The Red Dragons had Steven Bilali (184 pounds), Michael Blando (141), and Jhordyn Innocent (197) earn All-Region honors at the event.
