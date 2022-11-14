The SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time since 2016 by winning twice over the weekend. The Red Dragons opened with a 5-0 win over New England College on Saturday and followed that up with a 2-0 victory against Tufts on Sunday.
Oneonta blitzed New England in Saturday’s victory with five first-half goals, four of which came in a 13-minute stretch.
Ian Zingaro got things started in the 14th minute off an assist by Robert Bruschini. Lucas Fecci, Tristan Battistoni, and Joe Holder followed in quick succession to make it 4-0. Milton Mancias Magana had assists on two of the goals.
Sam Rogers capped off the scoring in the 43rd minute to allow the Red Dragons to play a stress-free second half.
Nate Hanna, Jax Flugel, and Jake Meaney all saw time in net, as they combined to make five saves.
Sunday’s win over Tufts wasn’t quite as easy, but the Red Dragons got off to another good start when Fecci found the back of the net in the 21st minute thanks to an assist by Ethan Brunell. John Bernardi netted an important insurance goal in the 74th minute after Fecci provided an assist.
Hanna played the duration against Tufts in net, finishing with three saves for the shutout.
Oneonta will face Bowdoin on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Sweet 16.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team competed in the Electric City Duals hosted by Scranton College on Sunday.
The Red Dragons finished the day 2-3 as a team with wins over Rowan and Keystone.
Anthony Romero (133 pounds), Jacob Pine (heavyweight), Jack Ryan (184), and Santos Ocasio (141) each notched multiple wins with no losses.
Oneonta will be in Oswego on Saturday for the ECWC Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.