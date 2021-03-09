SUCO names new assistant men's lacrosse coach

SUNY Oneonta men’s lacrosse coach Pete Owens announced on Monday, March 8 that John Holland was hired to be the new assistant coach for the program beginning immediately.
“I am thrilled to bring John onto our coaching staff for the spring,” Owens said via a media release.
Holland has spent over a decade in the game of lacrosse dating back to his playing days at Shaker High School.
After graduating from Shaker, he continued his career at Widener University from 2011-15 eventually serving as team captain during his final season where he started all 17 games for the Pride.
As a starting defender, Holland collected 39 ground balls while causing 20 turnovers in his senior campaign and was selected to the Mid-Atlantic Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Holland graduated from Widener with a degree in mechanical engineering and served as the team leader of the senior engineering project for the college.
“Coach Holland came highly recommended from some of the best high school coaches in the state of New York and has been part of some statistically remarkable defensive units in one of the best public high school leagues in the country,” Owens said.
“He is an eager young coach who keeps a calming demeanor. Moreover, Coach Holland shares our vision for the holistic college lacrosse experience and will be a tremendous addition to our efforts this spring.”
Since 2018 Holland has served as the President of the North Colonie/Shaker Capitals Youth Lacrosse Club. The club works to develop community programs to help spread lacrosse to aspiring athletes.
