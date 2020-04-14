SUCO senior Mackin wins Scholar Athlete award

SUNY Oneonta senior Kevin Mackin won the State University of New York Athletic Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year award for men’s basketball Tuesday, April 14.
Mackin led the Red Dragons in scoring for the third straight season in 2019-20, averaging 17.5 points per game while scoring a career-high 472 points. The Nanuet native also secured the single-season program record for 3-pointers with 108 and concluded his career with 1,387 career points, good for fourth all-time among O-State players.
“Kevin epitomizes the term student-athlete,” coach Cameron Conover said in a media release. “In life, what you put in is what you get out, and he put in more work than any student-athlete I have been around and that is why he is now two-time SUNYAC Scholar Athlete of the Year. I am very proud of Kevin for this accomplishment.”
The 6-2, 185-pound guard scored a career-best 41 points in the Red Dragons’ regular-season finale to Plattsburgh this year, becoming just the fifth O-State player to ever record 40 or more points in a game. Mackin also finished with double figures in scoring in all but two games.
This marks the second time Mackin has won the award, as he also took home the honor in 2018.
Mackin is a business economics major as well as an OPROS Mentor, which is an outreach program where upperclassmen student athletes are matched with freshmen student athletes in a peer-to-peer mentorship program, according to the release.
Earlier this year, Mackin was placed on the All-SUNYAC First Team and the D3hoops.com All-East Third Team. Last year, Mackin was selected to the All-SUNYAC Second Team and was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year in 2016-17.
The Red Dragons finished the campaign at 19-8 overall with a 14-4 SUNYAC record, which was good for fourth place in the conference and O-State’s best finish in program history.
