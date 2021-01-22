SUNY Oneonta senior Clara Culeton and women’s volleyball head coach Ashley Coyle were selected to the State University of New York Athletic Conference women’s volleyball All-Decade team on Jan. 20.
The team is selected by the SUNYAC sports information directors and includes 19 players who competed between 2010 and 2020.
Culeton is a four-year member of the Red Dragons women’s volleyball team. In 2018, she was selected as a second team SUNYAC All-Conference player.
In 2019, Culeton was an America Volleyball Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-America, while also earning New York All-Region First Team and SUNYAC All-Conference honors.
Culeton’s collegiate best 2019 season, where she had 321 kills, 102 blocks and a 407 hitting percentage, landed her third in the SUNYAC in kills and blocks, her hitting percentage (.407) led the conference and set a single-season Red Dragons record.
In three seasons for Oneonta, Culeton played in 92 matches and 330 sets, on her way to accumulating 819 kills, 252 blocks,
Culeton also holds the Red Dragons all-time best hitting percentage (.359), is 11th all-time in points (1,076) and third all-time in kills (2.48 per set) in program history.
Coyle was recognized for her playing career at SUNY Cortland from 2008-12 where she was a three-time All-American.
Coyle’s overall record at Cortland of 140-27 was highlighted by a 42-2 season in 2011 along with an NCAA Elite Eight appearance. That year, Coyle led the team with 3.29 kills/set, 71 service aces and 3.31 digs/set.
In her sophomore year Coyle had 614 kills, a program record. She also ranks second in school history for total kills (1,803) and fourth all-time in digs (1,778).
In 2019, Coyle led the Red Dragons to a 23-9 record, the program’s best in over a decade. She is in her fourth year as the team’s coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.