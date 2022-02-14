The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team nearly overcame a 19-point deficit against Oswego in the final quarter of Saturday’s game but fell short 56-52.
Meg Nardelli led the Red Dragons with 11 points while Olivia Dobrovosky and Jenna Harclerode scored nine and eight points, respectively. Oneonta outscored Oswego 24-9 in the final quarter after trailing 47-28 entering the frame.
The loss for Oneonta drops it to 11-12 overall and 8-8 in the SUNYAC. The team will host Potsdam on Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team came up short on Saturday at home versus Oswego 63-53. Despite the setback, the Red Dragons clinched a spot in the SUNYAC Tournament while the Lakers clinched the No. 1 overall seed with the win.
Dylan Trombley had 15 points to lead Oneonta while Frankie Williams followed close behind with 14 points. Michael Ortale, meanwhile, fell just short of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Red Dragons will be at home against Potsdam on Friday.
TRACK & FIELD
The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams had a busy weekend with competitions at both RIT and Boston University.
Isabelle Fabrizio had the best finish among the Red Dragon women by placing second in the shot put.
Leading the way amongst a bevy of personal-best performances were Sage Douglass and Olivia O’Donnell. Douglass had three PRs in the high jump, 60 meter hurdles, and shot put, while O’Donnell netted PRs in the 400 and 100 meter runs.
On the men’s side, Eion McClain had the lone win for Oneonta with a victory in the 5K.
Norberto Cervantes netted a second-place finish in the weight throw while Alex Mavros finished third in the 60 meter hurdles.
Marco Altieri (shot put, weight throw) and Nicholas Festa (one mile, 1000 meter) each posted two individual PRs.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team split its two matches at Sunday’s Tiger Duals at RIT, improving the team’s record to 9-7.
Anthony Romero (133 pounds) and Diego Orellana (285) had the lone wins in the Red Dragons’ 42-9 loss to RIT.
In a 37-6 victory over Penn College, SUCO received victories from Michael Blando (141), Nick Florin (184), Jhordyn Innocent (197), and Kenneth Sauer (174).
The Red Dragons will be in Elizabethtown, Pa., on Friday for the two-day NCAA Mideast Regionals.
