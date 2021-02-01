SUCO's Alex Miller earns SUNYAC honors

The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced Monday that former SUNY Oneonta standout Alex Miller was selected to its All-Decade men’s swimming and diving team.
In November, Miller was also named the No. 19 SUNYAC male athlete of the decade
A 2013 graduate, Miller competed for the Red Dragons from 2009 to 2013.
In his time swimming for Oneonta, Miller earned SUNYAC All-Conference First Team honors twice and was also a 10-time SUNYAC medalist.
Miller holds Red Dragons program individual records in the 100 backstroke (50.90 seconds), 200 backstroke (50.90 seconds) and 400 individual medley (4:07.81).
Miller was also part of the 800 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay Red Dragons record-setting teams.
Miller earned four individual SUNYAC titles for the Red Dragons. His first title came in the 100-yard backstroke in 2012. The following year, Miller again won the 100-yard backstroke, while also winning the 200-yard backstroke and 400-yard individual medley, posting conference record times in each event.
Miller’s performance at the 2013 SUNYAC championship earned him Most Outstanding Male Swimmer of the Meet honors. He was also named to the 2013 SUNYAC All-Academic Team.
Miller is in his second season as an assistant coach for Oneonta’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving team. Prior to joining the Red Dragons, Miller spent three years coaching at the Oneonta YMCA. Miller works mainly with the sprinters and specializes in strength and conditioning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.