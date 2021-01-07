SUNY Cobleskill men’s baseball team has received votes in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s 2021 Pre-Season NCAA Division III Poll for the first time in program history.
Coming off of a COVID-shortened 8-5 season in 2020, the Fighting Tigers were unable to crack the CBN polls top 40. Last season, the team ranked 28th in the nation among NCAA Division III teams, with 10 home runs.
In three seasons as the Fighting Tigers head coach, Oneonta native and former Oneonta Outlaws coach Lance Ratchford has guided the program to a 24-27 record, including a 9-9 mark in North Eastern Athletic Conference play.
In 2019, Ratchford led the team to a NEAC league championship tournament appearance for the first time in program history, posting a 16-22 record.
In 2021, Cobleskill will join the North Atlantic Conference and play in the Western Division.
Ratchford said in a media release that the Fighting Tigers’ steady improvement over the past two seasons and national notice is welcomed and the result of hard work.
“We have come a long way and are very grateful for the national consideration. I feel that our plan for building a championship culture is progressing nicely on many levels both on and off the diamond,” he continued.
Juniors Nick Thomas and Eddie Garcia along with senior Jayson Maxwell were identified by CBA as Top NCAA Division III Baseball Players for the 2021 season.
Thomas is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he ranked 18th nationally in home runs per game (.46), sixth in slugging percentage (1.143), 33rd in on base percentage (.625), 19th in runs scored (20), while posting a .500 batting average. He also batted in 14 runs, hit five doubles and two triples on the season.
“Nick is an incredible talent who will be hitting in the middle of our order and I really feel that down the road Nick has the potential to play at the professional level. I’ve had the opportunity to coach some really good hitters at the Division I level, and I feel that Nick is a very special player and an offensive force with a bat in his hands,” Ratchford said.
In 2020, Garcia was tied for 14th nationally in doubles (8), while batting .341, with one home run, 10 runs batted in, 10 runs scored and four stolen bases.
“Eddy has grown into a dynamic talent for us,” Ratchford said. “He has the ability to hit for power and average coupled with outstanding speed which makes him a very dangerous player offensively. His speed and athleticism also give us the flexibility to use him at a number of positions in the field.”
Last season, Maxwell posted a 1.000 fielding percentage, while batting .350, and driving in 14 runs on his way to scoring 11.
“Jayson has been our most consistent player over the last three years who is an excellent student in a difficult major as evidenced by his selection as our athletic program’s Outstanding Male Scholar-Athlete Award recipient the past two years,” Ratchford said.
“We rely on him to be a run producer in the middle of our batting order. Beyond all of this he is a team leader who has helped us our culture on and off the field,” he added.
The Fighting Tigers 2021 schedule has not yet been finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.