SUNY Cobleskill names interim track and field coach

SUNY Cobleskill announced on Monday, March 9 that former Fighting Tiger All-America Heptathlete Zach Haskin had been named interim head men's and women's track and field coach beginning this season.
Haskin, a 2019 Cobleskill graduate, previously served as the assistant men's and women's track and field coach at Hartwick College specializing in springs, jumps and hurdles.
Haskin is the ninth and youngest (24) track and field head coach in program history.
“I am happy to come back to my roots,” Haskin said via a media release.
“I was a pretty decent high school athlete, but it was here at during my time here that SUNY Cobleskill brought out my full potential as both a student and an athlete. It is truly an honor to come back here with an opportunity to put my own program in place. I am grateful to our Athletic Director Marie Curran-Headley for this opportunity and to develop a program that is able to compete at a high level.”
As a Fighting Tiger Haskin was named 2017, 2018 and 2019 Male Athlete-of-the-Year. He also earned 2019 NCAA All-America honors in Indoor Track and field in the Heptathlon.
Haskin said he was excited about returning to his Alma matter.
A 2015 Cobleskill-Richmondville High School graduate, Haskin lettered in Outdoor Track and Field and was named a three-time All-Colonial Council Team honoree, Pentathlon league champion, high jump all-conference honoree, 110 hurdles all-conference honoree and 1600-meter relay all-conference honoree.
He also lettered in soccer, basketball and football and was a two-time All-Colonial Council Team kicker and defensive back.
As he takes over the program, Haskin said he believes that he has a unique perspective on what it takes to be successful at the college.
“Being an athlete at SUNY Cobleskill and having personally been successful here; I know what it takes to succeed here. I am excited to be a part of the move to the North Atlantic Conference and to be able to build a program that can compete at a very high level,” he added.
Aside from his coaching duties, Haskin is currently pursuing his master's degree in Fitness & Wellness from SUNY Plattsburgh.
